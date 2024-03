March 5 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia :

* 1H24 PROFIT OF A$236 MILLION, STRONG INCREASE VERSUS PCP - INTERNAL MEMO

* 1H24 REVENUE OF A$2.8 BILLION - INTERNAL MEMO

* SAYS SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE TOUGH - INTERNAL MEMO

* SAYS WE HAVE MUCH TO DO TO ENSURE WE DELIVER OUR FY24 BUDGET - INTERNAL MEMO