ABU DHABI, March 1 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization negotiators released new draft deals on Friday after all-night talks in Abu Dhabi, showing that several key issues remained unresolved.

A draft agriculture deal showed that a key reform sought by India on permitted government support levels for farmers was still not agreed, with two alternative solutions sitting side by side. A fisheries text showed that forced labour issues and phase-in periods for developing countries were not decided. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)