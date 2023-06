WTO largely backs Japan over Chinese stainless steel tariffs

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization largely backed Japan on Monday in its challenge to Chinese anti-dumping duties imposed on Japanese stainless steel.

A three-person panel recommended in a report on the case that China bring its measures into conformity with WTO rules. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Peter Graff)