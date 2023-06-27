Funding from the World Bank will come in two tranches, the statement said.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 01:04:26 2023-06-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2253.09 PTS
|-0.31%
|-1.64%
|+19.09%
|07:13am
|BHP Boss Warns Against Excessive Domestic Focus to Secure Critical Mineral Supplies
|MT
|07:10am
|Asian stocks, yuan perk up on brighter China prospects
|RE
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will enter into an agreement with the World Bank for $500 million in budgetary support after the cabinet approved it on Tuesday, according to a government statement.
Funding from the World Bank will come in two tranches, the statement said.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2253.09 PTS
|-0.31%
|-1.64%
|-
|
BHP Boss Warns Against Excessive Domestic Focus to Secure Critical Mineral Supplies
MT
|MT
|
Asian stocks, yuan perk up on brighter China prospects
RE
|RE
|
Philippines fully awards 2032 T-bond offer at 6.243% yield
RE
|RE
|
INDIA STOCKS-Indian blue-chip shares edge up on HDFC Life boost; smallcaps outperform
RE
|RE
|
China willing to work with Vietnam to strengthen communication between militaries
RE
|RE
|
Lordstown Motors files bankruptcy, sues Foxconn
RE
|RE
|
China and Hong Kong stocks rise, led by property shares
RE
|RE
|
INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields flattish before state debt auction
RE
|RE
|
World Bank to provide $500 mln budget support to Sri Lanka
RE
|RE
|
BHP plans credible, financially viable but slow path to decarbonised mines: Russell
RE
|RE
|
World Bank to provide $500 million budget support to Sri Lanka
RE
|RE
|
Indian debt, money markets to remain open Wed, close Thu - traders
RE
|RE
|
South Korea's Yoon calls for 'all-out effort' for economic recovery
RE
|RE
|
Mental health in spotlight in Hong Kong after violent attacks
RE
|RE
|
Gold rises on weaker dollar; traders await data, cues from Fed
RE
|RE
|
Indictment details plan to steal Samsung secrets for Foxconn China project
RE
|RE
|
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares edge up, HDFC Life leads gains
RE
|RE
|
Philippines c.bank chief: very hard to ease policy if Fed raising rates
RE
|RE
|
Japan's JIC sees M&A options in chipmaking niches after $6.4 bln JSR buyout
RE
|RE
|
JIC CAPITAL CEO: SEES POTENTIAL FOR M&A IN SPECIALITY MATERIALS…
RE
|RE
|
JIC CAPITAL CEO: CHEMICALS, AUTO PARTS, HEALTHCARE AMONG KEY IND…
RE
|RE
|
South Korea Plans 300 Billion Won Fund to Support Chip Industry
MT
|MT
|
Copper rises on dwindling inventories
RE
|RE
|
Petronas, TotalEnergies and Mitsui ink carbon capture and storage project deal
RE
|RE
|
Thai May exports drop 4.6% y/y, beat forecast
RE
|RE
|THE GLOBAL LTD.
|+16.06%
|KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
|+10.01%
|IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.
|+9.52%
|SHOWCASE INC.
|+9.38%
|FURYU CORPORATION
|+8.79%
|PEPTIDREAM INC.
|-5.83%
|PHARMA FOODS INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
|-6.87%
|LAND CO., LTD.
|-10.00%
|CHIKARANOMOTO HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
|-12.76%
|FAITHNETWORK CO.,LTD
|-14.09%