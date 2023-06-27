Today at 12:18 am

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will enter into an agreement with the World Bank for $500 million in budgetary support after the cabinet approved it on Tuesday, according to a government statement.

Funding from the World Bank will come in two tranches, the statement said.

