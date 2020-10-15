Aussie dollar at one-week low; risk-off mood supports U.S. dollar

* Euro/dollar, dollar/Japanese yen steady
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar dropped to
a one-week low after the head of the central bank hinted of a
possible rate cut or bond purchases.
Overall, a risk-off environment kept the U.S. dollar
supported and other major currencies on the defensive, apart
from the British pound. Sterling held on to the gains it made
the day before on signs of progress in Brexit talks.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is assessing whether buying
longer-dated bonds would help the economy and considering an
interest rate cut, Governor Philip Lowe said in a speech in
sSydney. The RBA intervenes to keep the three-year
yield at 0.25% but doesn’t control yields further out the curve.
Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss
Group, said he expected the Aussie to weaken relative to other
commodity currencies, particularly the Canadian dollar. "I think
there’s much more room for further loosening in Australia than
in Canada."
Money markets are priced for a November rate cut and
bond markets think the RBA could start buying further along the
curve. Ten-year bond futures were up 8.5 ticks to their
highest since April.
The Aussie dollar fell nearly 1% to a one-week low of 0.7096
per U.S. dollar. It also fell against the New Zealand
dollar and the Japanese yen by 0.5% and 0.8% respectively.
In Europe, France has imposed curfews coronavirus infections
rise. Markets fear a new wave of lockdowns could stall the
global recovery just as hopes for U.S. stimulus before the Nov.
3 election are fading.
The U.S. dollar index traded at 93.47, close to a
one-week high, though most major currencies were steady in early
European trading.
The euro was last at $1.1740 and the U.S. dollar
was 105.95 per Japanese yen. Both currency pairs were
trading flat.
"Investors’ appetite remained subdued for another day as
concerns over a delay in distributing a coronavirus vaccine and
downbeat comments over a new US fiscal package continue to weigh
on market sentiment," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market
analyst at JFD Group.
This week, COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials from two
pharmaceutical companies got delayed after patients fell ill.
U.S. drug inspectors also uncovered quality-control problems
at an Eli Lilly and Co pharmaceutical plant that is
ramping up to manufacture a COVID-19 drug.
Elsewhere, the British pound maintained gains made in the
day before, amid hopes that Brexit talks will continue beyond
this week, when European Union leaders meet in Brussels on
Thursday and Friday for an EU summit. UK Prime Minister Boris
Johnson had set a deadline of Oct. 15 for progress in the talks.
Sterling was steady at $1.30 and at 90.23 pence
against the euro.
(Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Larry Kinig)