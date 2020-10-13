Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian dollar hit as China turns back on coal imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 04:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken at the Bank of Taiwan in Taipei

LONDON (Reuters) - The Australian dollar fell about 0.5% on Tuesday after reports that China has halted coal imports from the country as their relations deteriorate while the U.S. dollar recovered from a three-week low plumbed the day before.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies edged up 0.2% to 93.25 <=USD> from Monday's low after Chinese authorities appeared to be trying to put a brake on recent rises in the yuan, one of the basket's components.

Against its main rival, the euro, the dollar rose 0.3% at 1.1785 <EUR=EBS>. News that a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 study was paused due to an unexplained illness in a participants contributed to a modest dollar rise.

But the U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal was limited by growing expectations former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 presidential election would bring large stimulus for the pandemic-hit economy, bolstering the stock market and investor risk appetite.

The Australian dollar was last down by 0.5% at 0.7176 against the greenback <AUD=D3> as the country's key export commodity came under threat. It also fell 0.4% against the New Zealand dollar and the Japanese yen <AUDJPY=D3>.

State-owned utilities and steel mills in China received verbal notice from China's customs to stop importing Australian thermal and coking coal with immediate effect.

Analysts, however, said both the country and its currency should weather the storm.

Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J. P. Morgan Asset Management, noted that it is easier to find another supplier for thermal coal than it is for coking coal, making it difficult to substitute Australian coking coal.

"There is still a clear symbiotic relationship between the two nations in as much as Australia is still reliant on exports to China and China is reliant on the higher quality coal and iron ore from Australia while it rebuilds its economy," Craig said.

Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale, said the Aussie dollar should also remain supported by Australia's strong fiscal stimulus.

The Chinese yuan was stable at 6.7410 per dollar <CNH=EBS> in the offshore market, after the central bank set a weaker than forecast midpoint, offseting any boost from strong Chinese trade data.

China's central bank also announced over the weekend the removal of reserve requirements for some foreign exchange forwards, cementing speculation Beijing wants to curb the yuan's strength.

Elsewhere, the British pound fell 0.3% against the U.S. dollar <GBP=D3> at $1.3030, but was neutral against the euro at 90.46 pence <EURGBP=D3>.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Olga Cotaga

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.21% 0.94326 Delayed Quote.4.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.09% 75.867 Delayed Quote.0.10%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.43% 1.07975 Delayed Quote.3.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.16% 0.65494 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.7194 Delayed Quote.2.98%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.12% 1.81439 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.02% 1.63902 Delayed Quote.2.36%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.09% 0.90317 Delayed Quote.7.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.17935 Delayed Quote.5.39%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.7425 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
04:54aAustralian dollar hit as China turns back on coal imports
RE
04:48aGold falls as dollar rebounds, investors eye U.S. stimulus
RE
04:30aAustralian dollar hit as China turns back on coal imports
RE
01:30aDollar bounces back, yuan slips after China appears to keep a tab on its curr..
RE
10/12Asian shares defy Wall St gains as China rally cools
RE
10/12World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
RE
10/12Dollar index slips but holds near three-week lows; yuan drops
RE
10/12Dollar index slips but holds near 3-week lows; yuan drops
RE
10/12World stocks zoom to 5-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
RE
10/12Earnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group