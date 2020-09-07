Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

China's Forex Reserves Rose $10.2 Billion in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 04:34am EDT

BEIJING--China's foreign-exchange reserves rose in August for a fifth straight month, thanks to a trade surplus and a stronger yuan, official data showed Monday.

The country's hoard of foreign exchange increased by $10.2 billion to $3.165 trillion at the end of August, according to data released by the People's Bank of China.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a $16 billion rise in reserves in August. In July, China's foreign-exchange reserves increased by $42.06 billion.

China reported a 9.5% increase in exports last month, while imports fell 2.1% from a year earlier. The country recorded a $58.93 billion trade surplus in August, dropping from surplus of $62.33 billion in July.

The U.S. dollar dropped 1.80% against the Chinese yuan last month. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index dropped 1.4% in August, compared with a 4.0% fall in July, according to information provider Wind.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
04:34aChina's Forex Reserves Rose $10.2 Billion in August
DJ
04:12aGold steadies as stronger dollar counters safe-haven demand
RE
04:01aEuro-dollar steadies as rally pauses ahead of ECB meeting
RE
03:57aEuro-dollar steadies as rally pauses ahead of ECB meeting
RE
12:16aGold steadies as stronger dollar counters safe-haven demand
RE
09/04Global stocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
09/04Stocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
09/04Dollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
09/04Dollar dips as market recovers from weak U.S. jobs data
RE
09/04Dow Drops More Than 500 Points, Extending Selloff
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group