China's Forex Reserves Rose $10.2 Billion in August

BEIJING--China's foreign-exchange reserves rose in August for a fifth straight month, thanks to a trade surplus and a stronger yuan, official data showed Monday.

The country's hoard of foreign exchange increased by $10.2 billion to $3.165 trillion at the end of August, according to data released by the People's Bank of China.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a $16 billion rise in reserves in August. In July, China's foreign-exchange reserves increased by $42.06 billion.

China reported a 9.5% increase in exports last month, while imports fell 2.1% from a year earlier. The country recorded a $58.93 billion trade surplus in August, dropping from surplus of $62.33 billion in July.

The U.S. dollar dropped 1.80% against the Chinese yuan last month. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index dropped 1.4% in August, compared with a 4.0% fall in July, according to information provider Wind.

