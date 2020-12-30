Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

DOLLAR INDEX FALLS TO 89.721, LOWEST SINCE APRIL 2018

12/30/2020 | 12:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOLLAR INDEX FALLS TO 89.721, LOWEST SINCE APRIL 2018


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.24% 1.22835 Delayed Quote.9.27%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
12:36aDollar trampled as riskier assets rally on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
12:09aDollar index falls to 89.721, lowest since april 2018
RE
12/29Gold rises as dollar weakens despite delayed U.S. stimulus vote
RE
12/29Dollar falls as FX investors look past latest U.S. stimulus delay
RE
12/29Wall Street ends lower but crude advances as Senate weighs expanded stimulus
RE
12/29STREET COLOR : Market Close: Stocks Surrender Gains as Hope Fades for $2K Stimul..
MT
12/29Gold gains on hopes of increased U.S. pandemic aid
RE
12/29S&P edges higher, oil advances as Senate considers expanded stimulus
RE
12/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher, Extending Record-Setting Rally
DJ
12/29Stock Futures Point to Extension of Record-Setting Rally
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ