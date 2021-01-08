Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar bounce from 2018 low continues after U.S. jobs report

01/08/2021 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollars and other world currencies lie in a charity receptacle at Pearson international airport in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned higher against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a dismal December U.S. payrolls raised expectations for further stimulus measures to prop up an economy battered by the coronavirus and its related government lockdown measures.

The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls decreased by 140,000 in December, the first decline in eight months, well below expectations that called for a still-weak increase of 71,000 jobs. The unemployment rate was 6.7%. Economic data during the week leading up to Friday's report indicated a stalling labor market.

The greenback had been climbing from a nearly three-year low on Thursday as a rise in U.S. yields helped fuel the unwinding of bearish bets on the currency, with traders taking profits against the euro in particular.

After a brief pullback after the release of the data, the greenback resumed its path higher, as expectations grew for additional stimulus measures to help buttress the economy until vaccine rollouts allow for the easing of lockdown measures.

"You would've thought you would get a number like this, and you would say to yourself here comes that downward pressure or weakness into play and, lo and behold, the market says you're not right, we are going to go a little bit stronger," said JB Mackenzie, Managing Director for Futures & Forex at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"You do have some expectations priced into the dollar of increased stimulus coming through, obviously the new presidency coming in as well, so expectations got priced in right off the bat so that is why you are seeing it holding."

The dollar index last rose 0.35% at 90.117 after touching a high of 90.252, it's best level since Jan 1.

(GRAPHIC: UNEMPLOYMENT - JOBS - FLAT VERSIONS U.S. labor market by sector - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT/xegpbagnqvq/USA-ECONOMY-LABOR-SECTOR.jpg)

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said the jobs report shows Americans needed more immediate relief now and that taking action now would help the economy even with deficit financing, including $2,000 stimulus checks.

The Democrats' Senate seat wins give Biden latitude to push through more spending, which some analysts predict will fuel risk appetite and be negative for bonds and the dollar, although a strongly bearish consensus outlook for the greenback at the end of 2020 has eased somewhat.

The dollar index dropped 7% in 2020 and as much as 0.9% in the first few days of the new year on expectations of U.S. fiscal stimulus. But since hitting its lowest level since March 2018, the greenback has found some footing, climbing as much as 1.2% over two sessions.

Both the euro and the pound weakened against the dollar as it gained ground. The euro was last down 0.5% to $1.2209 while sterling was last trading at $1.3562, down 0.01% on the day.

Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high of $41,802.84, and last rose 2.39% to $40,454.81, after smashing through $40,000 for the first time on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alex Richardson)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
03:17pStimulus hopes push global equity markets to new records, bonds hit 11-month ..
RE
03:12pStimulus hopes push global equity markets to new records, bonds hit 11-month ..
RE
03:08pDollar bounce from 2018 low continues after U.S. jobs report
RE
08:05aSTREET COLOR : Risk Appetite Intact Despite Calls for Gloomy Jobs Report
MT
04:59aDollar holds above 2018 lows ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
01:48aAsian stocks soar to record highs on global recovery hopes
RE
01/07Asian stocks hit fresh records on hopes for global recovery
RE
01/07Dollar up from 2018 lows on economic hopes, euro profit-taking
RE
01/07Gold slips on firmer dollar and U.S. yields
RE
01/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb Toward Records as Tech Shares Recover
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ