Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Dollar clings to two-month highs amid COVID-19 angst

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 07:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rolled Euro banknotes are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes

The dollar clung to two-month highs on Wednesday as positive U.S. economic data and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe met weak economic indicators.

Euro zone business growth ground to a halt in September, raising fears that fresh restrictions to quell a resurgence in coronavirus infections might put the economic recovery into jeopardy.

In Britain, the economy also lost momentum, a business survey showed, as consumer-facing sectors suffered, notably from the end of a government subsidy to support restaurants.

Other data, such as the number of nights booked in Spanish hotels falling by 64% last month, added to the pessimistic mood.

Commenting on the disappointing indicators, both in the UK and the euro zone, Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood, warned that a swift V-shaped recovery from now on was unlikely.

"With this decline happening even before the latest tightening of social distancing measures, these numbers highlight the fact that the easiest and strongest part of the economic recovery is now behind us", he said.

Traders in the pound and the euro are also worried that Britain and the European Union will fail to agree a free trade deal, which would cause additional economic strain.

The dollar index <=USD>, which measures the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, rose to a high of 94.25, the highest in two months, then limited its gains to around 94.

"At present the market is once again dominated by concerns about a second wave of infections, above all in Europe, meaning that the dollar is in demand again", Commerzbank analysts wrote in a morning note.

The dollar is likely to continue to gain as the coronavirus rattles sentiment in Europe, but uncertainty about this year's U.S. presidential election means it could be prone to more volatile swings.

The euro fell to a two-month low of $1.1671 <EUR=D3> in early morning trading, its lowest since July 27, then recouped some losses and was stable against the dollar at 1107 GMT.

The pound <GBP=D3> fell to $1.2692, its lowest since late July, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced on Tuesday new restrictions on business activity to combat a second wave of the coronavirus.

Sterling took back some losses in late morning trading and made its way back above $1.27.

The dollar was stable against the Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> at 0.9203 after a 0.6% gain from Tuesday, when the dollar was bolstered by data showing U.S. home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> fell to a six-week low of $0.7116. The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> lost 0.56% to $0.6597.

By Julien Ponthus

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.48% 0.94924 Delayed Quote.5.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.70% 74.802 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.07% 1.08048 Delayed Quote.3.96%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.64% 0.65565 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.75% 0.71179 Delayed Quote.3.04%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.67% 1.78792 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.16933 Delayed Quote.4.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
08:09aGold hits six-week trough as dollar grinds higher
RE
07:39aDollar clings to two-month highs amid COVID-19 angst
RE
07:35aDollar clings to two-month highs amid COVID-19 angst
RE
07:08aStock Futures Point to Second Day of Gains
DJ
06:21aStock Futures Point to Second Day of Gains
DJ
05:52aStock Futures Point to Second Day of Gains
DJ
05:42aStock Futures Point to Second Day of Gains
DJ
04:22aEuro falls to two-months low as COVID-19 angst boosts dollar
RE
09/22Dollar rises on hawkish comments; stocks end up
RE
09/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher as S&P 500 Snaps Losing Stre..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group