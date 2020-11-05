Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar drops as stocks surge, Fed keeps policy unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 03:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a two-week low against a basket of currencies and a seven-month low against the Japanese yen as surging stock markets reduced demand for the greenback, and as the Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact.

Stocks jumped as bets on Republicans retaining control of the Senate eased worries of major policy changes that could hurt corporate America under a Joe Biden White House, even as the presidential election hung in the balance. [.N]

Democrat Biden on Thursday inched nearer to victory over President Donald Trump in an exceedingly close U.S. election that hinged on razor-thin margins, while the Republican president launched a flurry of lawsuits hoping to slow down his opponent.

But the so called "blue wave," where Democrats also take control of the Senate in congressional elections, looked unlikely.

"The investor class loves the idea of a Democratic president and a Republican Senate that will return back to essentially a steady, normal state of affairs," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

The dollar index fell 0.95% against a basket of currencies <=USD> to 92.51.

The euro jumped 0.99% to $1.1838. The dollar dropped 0.95% against the Japanese yen to 103.49 yen, the lowest since March 12, and breached technical support at 104 yen that will now likely form resistance.

The yuan gained to a more than two-year high of 6.5994. The Chinese currency has been heavily affected by Sino-U.S. disputes since the outbreak of a bilateral trade war in 2018.

The dollar has been hurt by the Fed's zero rate policy and ongoing bond purchases as the U.S. central bank aims to stimulate growth after the economy was ravaged by business shutdowns due to COVID-19.

The U.S. central bank on Thursday pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery.

It was "virtually unchanged from the previous meeting's message," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Some analysts say the Fed may need to act further to boost the economy if there is no large fiscal spending, though others note that it is running out of tools.

If Treasury yields rise meaningfully the Fed is expected to shift more of its bond purchases to longer-dated debt to keep the rates low.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (2000 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1838 $1.1722 +0.99% +5.60% +1.1859 +1.1712

Dollar/Yen JPY= 103.4900 104.4800 -0.95% -4.93% +104.5500 +103.4900

Euro/Yen EURJPY= 122.51 122.53 -0.02% +0.46% +123.1600 +122.2200

Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9039 0.9124 -0.93% -6.56% +0.9135 +0.9044

Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3143 1.2985 +1.22% -0.88% +1.3146 +1.2932

Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3035 1.3139 -0.79% +0.41% +1.3177 +1.3028

Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7283 0.7173 +1.53% +3.73% +0.7289 +0.7146

ar

Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0705 1.0690 +0.14% -1.35% +1.0726 +1.0687

Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9005 0.9025 -0.22% +6.52% +0.9071 +0.8997

NZ NZD= 0.6771 0.6694 +1.15% +0.52% +0.6777 +0.6680

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.1703 9.3174 -1.58% +4.46% +9.3675 +9.1472

Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.8578 10.9269 -0.63% +10.37% +10.9740 +10.8218

Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.6972 8.7772 +0.01% -6.96% +8.8034 +8.6657

Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.2940 10.2928 +0.01% -1.67% +10.3180 +10.2680

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Karen Brettell


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.52% 0.89971 Delayed Quote.6.02%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.12% 122.384 Delayed Quote.0.93%
EURO / NORWEGIAN KRONER (EUR/NOK) -0.65% 10.85765 Delayed Quote.11.42%
EURO / SWEDISH KRONA (EUR/SEK) -0.14% 10.2933 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.01% 1.06963 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.78% 1.18226 Delayed Quote.4.64%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.21% 6.60787 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
03:55pGlobal shares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips
RE
03:54pShares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips
RE
03:53pShares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips
RE
03:28pDollar drops as stocks surge, Fed keeps policy unchanged
RE
03:23pDollar drops as stocks surge, Fed keeps policy unchanged
RE
02:46pUS Dollar Edges Lower After Fed Announcement -- Market Talk
DJ
02:02pUs dollar index little changed at 92.73 after fed meeting statement
RE
12:35pShares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips
RE
11:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since ..
DJ
10:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb, Extending Biggest Weekly Rally Since ..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group