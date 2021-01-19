Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar eases as risk tolerance rises on U.S. stimulus outlook

01/19/2021 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dropped for a second straight session on Tuesday, with broader risk appetite turning more positive, as investors cheered comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen on the need for major fiscal stimulus.

The dollar's fall came after a 0.6% rise so far in 2021, which caught off guard many investors who had bet on a further decline following its weakness in 2020.

The greenback has been helped in January by rising U.S. Treasury yields and some investor caution about the strength of the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. But most analysts are sticking with their calls for a weaker dollar from here.

Yellen, appearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, urged lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package, adding that the benefits outweigh the costs of a higher debt burden.

"It looks like risk appetite is in better support today. Expectations go back to the idea of a swift fiscal U.S. stimulus," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London.

"There is an ongoing understanding that there is support for a large fiscal stimulus and wide bipartisan support in the Senate, as opposed to a lengthy reconciliation process," he added.

Yellen also said the dollar's value should be determined by market forces, adding that the United States should oppose attempts by other countries to artificially manipulate currency values to gain trade advantage.

That contrasts with outgoing Republican President Donald Trump, who often railed against dollar strength.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a research note, however, that Yellen's comments on the dollar won't be able to reverse its weakening trend.

He cited the Fed's expansive monetary policy, which has kept interest rates at zero and likely to stay there for years, as one reason for the greenback's expected weakness in 2021.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of other currencies, dropped 0.3% to 90.531, still higher though than its more than 2-1/2-year low of 89.206 touched at the start of this month.

(Graphic: U.S. dollar index, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/nmopaolwapa/dollar%20jan%2019.PNG)

U.S. dollar net shorts have also swelled to its largest since May 2011 last week, which could mean a pullback in selling the greenback amid extreme positioning levels.

With the dollar weakening, the euro gained, rising 0.4% to $1.2121, largely shrugging off the fact that Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's facing a confidence vote to stay in office. Conte's government appeared to be on course to survive the vote

More volatile and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar, also benefited from the weaker U.S. currency, with the Aussie up 0.1% at US$0.7693.

Rising commodity prices in recent months have boosted currencies of countries with large commodity exports, such as Australia and Canada.

Sterling rose 0.3% against the dollar to $1.3626 .

The dollar rose 0.2% against the yen to 103.86 yen, still consolidating in a narrow range after hitting a one-month high of 104.40 last week.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.10% 0.76907 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.57% 125.986 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.21265 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
03:19pDollar eases as risk tolerance rises on U.S. stimulus outlook
RE
02:44pCURRENCY HIT TO NORTH AMERICAN COMPA : Kyriba
RE
12:52pEquities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
RE
12:33pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Rise While Dollar Slips as Yellen Calls on Senate to '..
MT
12:08pUS Stocks Rise While Dollar Depreciates as Yellen Calls on Senate to 'Act Big..
MT
11:37aU.s. dollar index trims losses as treasury nominee yellen speaks, last at 90...
RE
09:45aEquities, oil rally in anticipation of more US stimulus spending
RE
08:46aQUOTES 3-Yellen to tell lawmakers "act big" on coronavirus relief
RE
08:10aShares climb, dollar dips before Yellen speech; earnings in focus
RE
04:38aShares climb ahead of Yellen speech, earnings in focus
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ