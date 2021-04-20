Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. US Dollar Index
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar falls to lowest in more than seven weeks

04/20/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Dollar index falls to lowest since March 3

* Euro, Aussie and Kiwi dollars strengthen

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to its lowest in nearly seven weeks during the Asian session, while the euro rallied, as investors grew more optimistic about the pace of vaccine rollout in Europe and U.S. Treasury yields remained below their March spikes.

The dollar has fallen so far in April as U.S. bond yields retreated from the 14-month highs touched last month. The moves are a reverse of what happened in the first quarter of the year, when the dollar strengthened as U.S. Treasury yields rose, offering higher returns on the greenback.

At 0728 GMT, the dollar index was down 0.1% at 90.952, having hit a low of 90.877 during the Asian session.

The euro was up 0.3% at $1.2065 - its highest in nearly seven weeks - after having passed the key $1.20 in the previous session.

Commerzbank strategist You-Na Park-Heger wrote in a note to clients that the recent fall in the dollar is due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's reassuring the market that it will not end its monetary stimulus anytime soon, while an improving vaccine situation in Europe is supporting the euro. But she said that the situation could rapidly change.

"The economic recovery in the U.S. might drive up inflation expectations further, fuelling rate hike speculation. The news situation in the euro zone in connection with corona might change again as uncertainty remains high," she said.

Some analysts said the support for the euro likely came from the announcement that the European Union has secured an additional 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Versus the yen, the dollar broke the 108 level overnight, before reversing course, up 0.3% on the day at 108.450 .

"USD/JPY is one G10 currency pair which has still not fully retraced the move higher from March when it started the month trading closer to the 106.00-level," Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said in a note to clients.

The Australian dollar strengthened to a one-month high of 0.7812, helped by minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's April meeting which showed the central bank expects a faster rebound from the pandemic.

At 0729 GMT it was at 0.7808, up 0.7% on the day. The New Zealand dollar was up 0.6% at 0.7223.

Oil prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar but gains were capped by concerns about the impact on demand from rising coronavirus cases in India.

The commodity-linked Norwegian crown hit its strongest since 2018 versus the dollar, and also reached its strongest since January 2020 versus the euro .

Bitcoin was down 3.5%, trading at around $53,700.

It sank as low as $51,541.16 on Sunday, after hitting a record high of $64,895.22 just days earlier.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Kevin Buckland; editing by Larry King)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.81% 84.6 Delayed Quote.5.61%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.49% 0.7802 Delayed Quote.0.24%
BITCOIN - EURO -1.93% 45465.78 Real-time Quote.100.10%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.26% 151.629 Delayed Quote.6.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.52% 86.784 Delayed Quote.7.07%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.48% 130.792 Delayed Quote.3.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.28% 1.449296 Delayed Quote.3.32%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.38% 0.8432 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.01% 67.96 Delayed Quote.29.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.76% 78.301 Delayed Quote.4.53%
PFIZER, INC. 0.93% 38.93 Delayed Quote.4.78%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.30% 108.424 Delayed Quote.5.36%
WTI 0.95% 64.27 Delayed Quote.31.44%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
04:19aWorld stocks edge back, bond yields, COVID-19 cases rise
RE
04:11aSouth African rand steady as dollar fades further
RE
04:10aDollar falls to lowest in more than seven weeks
RE
04:06aDollar falls to lowest in more than seven weeks
RE
03:28aGold eases off seven-week peak as U.S. yields rebound
RE
02:55aOil prices rise to over one-month highs on weak dollar
RE
04/19BMO's Earl Davis Tells BNN TV Market Doesn't Like Canada's Budget 2021, Citin..
MT
04/19Canada Feds Will Be Asked Does It Really Need $101 Billion-Plus In Stimulus G..
MT
04/19Canada Feds Have Unveiled a "Big Spending Budget" according to Kevin Page, th..
MT
04/19Canada's Federal Budget On Economic Projections
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ