Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar firm after debate, but dragged toward weekly loss by stimulus bets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar note is seen in front of a stock graph in this picture illustration

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - The dollar inched higher at the end of a tough week on Friday, having shed almost a cent against the euro and suffered its largest weekly drop against the yen in a month, as a measured U.S. presidential debate left investors in a cautious mood.

President Donald Trump adopted a more restrained tone than in the first debate, though exchanges again focused around the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and personal slights.

The dollar ground about 0.1% higher against a basket of currencies <=USD> in the Asia session, just clear of Wednesday's seven-week low, but still leaving it down about 0.7% for the week and in the bottom half of a months-long range.

"The market reaction is rather muted in Asian trading hours but has slightly tilted towards a more conservative sentiment as seen in the strengthened dollar index," said Gary Ng, Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.

The safe-haven yen also rose about 0.2% to 104.70 per dollar, paring some losses made on Thursday after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was progress in stimulus talks.

The yen is up about 0.7% for the week, its sharpest weekly rise since mid September, as investors who expect turbulent trade around the Nov. 3 election head for some shelter.

The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.1800 and the Australian dollar also handed back a small early-morning gain during the Trump-Biden debate. Both currencies remain more than half a percent ahead on the dollar over the week.

"People are just closing out longs ahead of the election just in case Biden isn't (elected)," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"We're coming into that eye of the storm now where it takes a bit of a brave soul to put on new positions ahead of the election."

BOND MARKET BETS ON STIMULUS

Persistent hopes that Congress might pass a stimulus package before the election and confidence that spending follows anyway, no matter who gets elected, has driven a selloff in the bond market in anticipation of inflation and government borrowing. [US/]

The dollar has been sold because the prospect of stimulus has supported investors' mood. A Biden victory, which polls predict, is seen as more likely to drive further dollar weakness as he is expected to spend more on coronavirus aid than Trump.

However betting markets showed a small movement in Trump's favour in the immediate aftermath of the debate, bookmaker Ladbrokes said on Twitter on Friday - which helped the dollar to firm.

Elsewhere the New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> edged down 0.l% after softer-than-expected inflation data, though it has still gained almost 1% for the week.

British and European Purchasing Managers' Index figures are due later on Friday and could move markets if they show that a recent resurgence in coronavirus cases and the reimposition of some curbs on movement are starting to hurt economically.

Sterling slipped on Thursday on uncertainty over Brexit outlook, but it is up 1.2% this week and is clinging on above $1.30 thanks to hopes that Britain and the European Union can eventually reach some sort of trade deal.

The Chinese yuan also held its ground on the greenback after an official at China's foreign exchange regulator said it has been more stable than expected, suggesting authorities are not too worried about its recent rise.

The yuan has gained about 7.5% since the end of May as China has led the global coronavirus recovery. It last sat at 6.6828 per dollar in onshore trade, about half a percent shy of a 27-month peak it hit on Wednesday. [CNY/]

"The 6.6300 levels in the USD/CNH reached on Wednesday may be a near-term bottom," said OCBC Bank strategist Terence Wu.

"Nevertheless, this bounce should not impinge on the RMB trend. This may be an opportunity to re-enter USD/CNH shorts at 6.6800/7000 levels."

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Tom Westbrook and Scott Murdoch


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.12% 0.93501 Delayed Quote.2.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.41% 74.448 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.07% 1.0672 Delayed Quote.2.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.22% 0.64539 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.11% 1.83663 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.30% 136.752 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.28% 79.613 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.08% 1.65884 Delayed Quote.4.41%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.90306 Delayed Quote.6.76%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.32% 123.515 Delayed Quote.1.83%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.18% 0.8669 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.32% 69.752 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.08% 6.6722 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.02% 6.6834 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.19% 104.695 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
10/23Dollar firm after debate, but dragged toward weekly loss by stimulus bets
RE
10/22Investors react to last Trump-Biden election debate
RE
10/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock futures dip, yen gains after final Trump..
RE
10/22ANALYSTS' VIEW-Investors react to last Trump-Biden election debate
RE
10/22U.S. stock futures dip, yen gains after final Trump-Biden debate
RE
10/22Dollar index edges higher during u.s. presidential debate, last up 0.05% at 9..
RE
10/22ANALYSTS' VIEW-Investors react to last Trump-Biden election debate
RE
10/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks advance, benchmark Treasury yields rise..
RE
10/22Dollar eases off 7-week low as COVID-19 aid bill in doubt
RE
10/22Wall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group