Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar gains as bets on big fiscal spending unwound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 12:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker at a bank in Westminster

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar gained against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after Democrats looked unlikely to take control of the U.S. Senate as a result of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, leading investors to unwind bets that a large fiscal package is likely.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Wednesday each faced narrow paths to potential victory in a close-fought presidential election that will be determined by a razor-thin margin.

A so-called "blue wave" of votes for Democrats did not emerge as many had expected, making it likely that Republicans will maintain control of the U.S. Senate, and oppose any massive increase in stimulus spending.

"What's tough is you can't even say for sure what the results are going to be, but a split Congress is likely," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"You're probably going to see that the dollar decline will still take place, it just won't be as accelerated as with what would have happened with a blue wave," Moya said.

The dollar index <=USD> rose 0.31% to 93.42, after reaching a one-month high of 94.31 in overnight trading.

The euro gained 0.08% to $1.1720, after earlier dropping to $1.1602, its lowest since July 24.

The greenback was unchanged against the Japanese yen at 104.46 yen.

Despite uncertainty over the U.S. election result, risk appetite remained solid with stocks rising, which likely limited the strength of Wednesday's dollar rally.

"We have not so far seen big risk-off moves so I would think that probably that's the template for how things will evolve here," said Jonathan Davies, head of currency strategy at UBS.

"So even if we're getting more indications that it's going to be drawn out, the experience so far is not suggesting that we're going to see huge FX volatility and huge dollar strength," he added.

Overnight volatility gauges for euro-dollar and dollar-yen fell, after hitting their highest levels since March earlier this week,.

The prospect of legal challenges over the election result may still dampen risk taking in the coming days or weeks, which would likely lift the greenback.

"The contested election outcome and this going to the courts, that is what I think everyone does not want," said Moya. "If you don't have that certainty then you're going to eventually see that risk aversion will persist like we saw in 2000."

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Karen Brettell


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.03% 104.588 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
12:27pDollar gains as bets on big fiscal spending unwound
RE
12:23pDollar gains as bets on big fiscal spending unwound
RE
06:28aCopper hits lowest in almost 3 weeks on nail-biting U.S. election
RE
04:49aPeso, yuan hit as U.S. vote stirs trade worries
RE
03:33aGold retreats as dollar gains on tight White House race
RE
02:06aGold retreats as dollar gains on tight White House race
RE
01:13aDollar climbs as risk of long wait in U.S. election outcome looms
RE
11/03REFILE-FOREX-Dollar climbs, Mexican peso dives as U.S. presidential race too ..
RE
11/03Dollar claws back losses as Trump takes narrow early lead in Florida
RE
11/03Dow Logs Biggest One-Day Gain Since July
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group