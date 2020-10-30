Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar gains on U.S. election caution, surging COVID-19 cases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar rose to a four-week high on Friday, moving within narrow ranges, amid jitters ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election and the continued surge in global coronavirus cases that has forced lockdowns in parts of Europe.

The greenback posted its largest weekly percentage gain since late September, with investors scooping up dollars due to fears of a contested election and the economic impact of renewed lockdowns in France, Germany and some regions of Spain.

The United States recorded its 9 millionth case on Friday, nearly 3% of the population, with almost 229,000 dead since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data.

Friday's economic data, meanwhile, which showed U.S. consumer spending exceeding forecasts, had little impact on the currency market.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.2% to 94.035 <=USD>. On the week, the index was up 1.4%, its best weekly performance in more than a month.

"This could well be election jitters although we have had the election on our calendar for a long time," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"It's not as if the probability outcomes have shifted very much this week, but it is possible that some people saved position squaring up to the last moment. That has pulled euro/dollar lower a little bit," he added.

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1643 <EUR=EBS>, after sliding to a four-week low of $1.1640. The euro remains pressured overall after the European Central Bank on Thursday flagged further monetary easing in December..

FX volatility gauges for euro-dollar and most other major currencies were elevated, with that in the single currency at more than 10% on Friday.

Ranko Berich, head of market analysis, at Monex Europe said a win by Democratic candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump could improve the outlook for U.S. macroeconomic growth due to better pandemic management, and "would be mildly positive for the dollar against G10 currencies."

The greenback was little changed against the yen at 104.66 yen <JPY=EBS>, after rallying overnight from a five-week trough as it benefited from a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields and broad dollar buying.

Some commodity currencies, meanwhile, took another spill on Friday, capping what for some was set to be their worst week since the March COVID-19 collapse.

With Brent already down 10% for the week and still on the slide, traders seemed ready to sell anything linked to crude.

Russia's rouble dropped 0.5% to near 80 per dollar <RUBUTSTN=MCX> on course for a 4% weekly drop. Norway's crown had managed to steady at 9.57 per dollar but only after a near 3.5% weekly skid, while Canada's dollar was facing its worst week since April.

Against the Chinese yuan in the offshore market, the dollar fell 0.2% to 6.6945 yuan <CNH=EBS>.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ken Ferris)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.14% 121.946 Delayed Quote.0.60%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.16501 Delayed Quote.4.16%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.17% 6.6928 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
03:35pDollar gains on U.S. election caution, surging COVID-19 cases
RE
02:52pStocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst
RE
12:04pStocks, oil fall further on virus, U.S. election angst
RE
05:07aCommodity currencies slide on oil, dollar braces for election
RE
04:58aWorld stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
RE
01:44aDollar stabilises, euro near 4-week low after ECB's announcement
RE
12:47aGold edges up as dollar slips, pandemic fears grow
RE
10/29Dow Industrials Snap Four-Session Losing Streak
DJ
10/29Stocks rally to pare weekly loss; oil falls further
RE
10/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise Ahead of Tech Earnings -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group