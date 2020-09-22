Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/20
99.87   +0.16%
12:08aGold loses sheen as robust dollar weighs
RE
09/22Dollar gains on virus woes, Aussie hit by rate outlook
RE
09/22Dollar rises on hawkish comments; stocks end up
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Dollar gains on virus woes, Aussie hit by rate outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 11:03pm EDT
George Washington and Queen Elizabeth II are seen with printed medical masks on the one Dollar and Pound banknotes in this illustration taken

The U.S. dollar held onto gains against major currencies on Wednesday, supported by positive U.S. economic data and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and Britain.

The Australian dollar hit a six-week low on growing expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may cut interest rates next month.

The New Zealand dollar edged lower in choppy trade after the country's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged and reaffirmed its commitment to asset purchases.

The greenback is likely to continue to grind higher in the short term as the coronavirus rattles sentiment in Europe, but uncertainty about this year's U.S. presidential election means the dollar could be prone to more volatile swings.

"Some people are betting for more dollar strength against the euro, which looks overvalued," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"The picture in Europe has completely changed, because the economic recovery is stalling and there is a second wave of the virus, but I'm also worried about U.S. politics."

The dollar edged up to $1.1683 per euro <EUR=D3> on Wednesday in Asia, close to a two-month low hit in the previous trading session.

The pound <GBP=D3> bought $1.2720, near the lowest since late July, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled on Tuesday new restrictions on business activity to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus.

The dollar rose to 0.9215 Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, adding to a 0.6% gain from Tuesday.

The U.S. currency rose 0.24% to 105.17 yen <JPY=D3>.

On Tuesday, the greenback was bolstered by data showing U.S. home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August, but comments from a prominent Federal Reserve official sent mixed signals.

The U.S. economy risks a longer, slower recovery and "recessionary dynamics" if Congress fails to pass an additional fiscal stimulus package, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said.

It is possible for the Fed to raise interest rates before inflation starts to average 2%, Evans also said.

The dollar index <=USD>, which pits the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, rose to 94.197 on Wednesday, the highest in two months.

Sentiment for the euro has slowly weakened as investors grow increasingly worried about surging coronavirus infections in countries like France and Spain, raising the risk of fresh lockdowns.

Many euro zone countries have reintroduced travel restrictions, forcing airlines to scale back passenger services after a relatively quick run up over the summer.

Traders in the pound and the euro are also worried that Britain and the European Union will fail to agree a free trade deal, which would cause additional economic strain.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> fell to a six-week low of $0.7128 after economists at Westpac changed their view and said they expect the RBA to lower interest rates to 0.10% from 0.25% at a meeting on Oct. 6.

The tone for the Aussie was also weak after a senior central banker on Tuesday flagged the prospect of currency market intervention and negative interest rates.

The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> pared losses but still traded 0.14% lower at $0.6638 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate at 0.25% and made no changes to its asset purchases, which matched expectations.

By Stanley White

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.44% 0.9495 Delayed Quote.5.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.57% 74.913 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.36% 1.07726 Delayed Quote.3.96%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.50% 0.65662 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.62% 0.7128 Delayed Quote.3.04%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.47% 1.78451 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
12:08aGold loses sheen as robust dollar weighs
RE
09/22Dollar gains on virus woes, Aussie hit by rate outlook
RE
09/22Dollar rises on hawkish comments; stocks end up
RE
09/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher as S&P 500 Snaps Losing Stre..
DJ
09/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher as S&P 500 Snaps Losing Stre..
DJ
09/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Turbulent Session
DJ
09/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Turbulent Session
DJ
09/22Dollar rises on safe-haven bid, stocks mixed
RE
09/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Wobble After Turbulent Session
DJ
09/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower After Turbulent Session
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group