Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar hits 4-month high as worries over European lockdowns, U.S. taxes sap risk appetite

03/24/2021 | 05:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. One dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar hit a four-month high on Wednesday as concerns over a third COVID-19 wave in Europe, potential U.S. tax hikes and escalating tensions between the West and China sapped risk appetite.

The dollar index rose to a four-month top of 92.608 in early London trade, its highest since Nov. 23.

The gauge "looks determined to test the top end of a new, higher 91-93 range we think will form in coming weeks," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note, adding that extended lockdowns in Europe have sapped confidence in an economic rebound.

"Meanwhile, the U.S. will have an impressive rebound in coming months amid a strong vaccine roll-out, stimulus payments and economic reopenings," they said.

The index that measures the greenback's strength against a basket of peer currencies is up nearly 3% year-to-date, confounding widely held expectations among analysts for a decline.

Strategists at BCA Research said they believe the U.S. dollar is experiencing a "countertrend rally within a bear market."

"Over the near-term, the dollar benefits from two supports. First, the U.S. growth will outperform thanks to generous fiscal policy and the country's lead in vaccinations. Second, the NASDAQ and other highflying global equities have been correcting since February, creating some risk-off undertones that help the countercyclical greenback."

"However, real interest rate differentials will ultimately determine the currency's cyclical outlook. The Fed's commitment to maintaining an accommodative policy will cap upside to US real rates at the short-end of the curve. This will prevent a sharp appreciation in the dollar.

The euro hit a four-month low of $1.1812 after Germany extended a lockdown and urged its citizens to stay at home during the Easter holiday.

Worries over the pace of the pandemic recovery were heightened after a U.S. health agency said the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine may have included outdated information in its data.

The flight to safety received an additional nudge when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that future tax hikes will be needed to pay for infrastructure projects and other public investments.

Yellen was testifying to the House Financial Services Committee along with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that an expected near-term spike in inflation will be transitory.

That helped tame U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark sinking below 1.6% on Wednesday for the first time in a week, as it continued its retreat from a more than one-year high of 1.7540% touched last week.

Both Yellen and Powell are also scheduled to testify to the Senate Banking Panel on Wednesday.

Human rights sanctions on China imposed by the United States, Europe and Britain, which prompted retaliatory sanctions from Beijing, are adding to market concerns.

The safe-haven yen, which gained in Asian trade, weakened 0.1% by the start of trading in London. Australia's dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - weakened further on Wednesday.

The Aussie slipped to as low as $0.7582, a level not seen since Feb. 5.

The British pound weakened as far as $1.3675, also the lowest since early February.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 4% to $56,500, off a record high of $61,781.83.

Seasonal factors are likely exacerbating currency moves, as some investors lock in profits ahead of the quarter-end and the holidays of Easter and Passover, according to Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"The main scenario for the market, that the global economy is recovering from the pandemic shock, is intact," he said.

"We may see more of a correction into the start of April, but after that I expect a restarting of a risk-on trade," with commodity currencies of advanced economies benefitting most, he said.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo)

By Ritvik Carvalho


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.27% 0.555 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.20% 0.64363 Delayed Quote.3.03%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.16% 0.76207 Delayed Quote.0.66%
BITCOIN - EURO 3.58% 47800 Real-time Quote.94.17%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 3.58% 56523.6 Real-time Quote.88.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.15902 Delayed Quote.3.79%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.37174 Delayed Quote.0.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.25% 0.579771 Delayed Quote.0.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.18% 0.672043 Delayed Quote.3.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.7949 Delayed Quote.1.70%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.07% 11855.03 Delayed Quote.1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.23% 0.010046 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.14% 0.011649 Delayed Quote.3.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.013772 Delayed Quote.0.92%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.12% 13227.697011 Delayed Quote.3.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.69936 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.13% 0.728969 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
05:26aDollar hits 4-month high as worries over European lockdowns, U.S. taxes sap r..
RE
02:40aAsian shares hit two-week lows, dollar gains as investors scurry for cover
RE
02:39aAsian shares hit 2-week lows, dollar gains as investors scurry for cover
RE
03/23Copper down as Europe COVID-19 concerns push up U.S. dollar
RE
03/23Asian shares slip, dollar rises on flight to safety
RE
03/23Soybeans edge lower, linger near 2-week high
RE
03/23Dollar index rises to fresh two-week high at 92.412
RE
03/23Dollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps
RE
03/23Dollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps
RE
03/23Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ