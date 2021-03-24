Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar inches higher after Yellen, Powell signal U.S. economic strength

03/24/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar inched higher on Wednesday as the U.S. Treasury Secretary and Fed chair indicated to Congress that they had confidence in the U.S. economy.

The dollar index, which touched a four-month high earlier in the session, was supported by safe-haven flows even as some investors fretted over potential U.S. tax hikes.

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies to 92.5100. Yields on the 10-year Treasury fell a bit to 1.612% but remained near recent highs after an auction of five-year notes.

"The dollar is set to rise further, our vaccine rollout is coming along," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis, at Action Economics. "Europe is sucking wind on the vaccine front."

Euro-dollar was down 0.24% at $1.1821 on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress she was open to banks buying back stock and paying dividends, an updated view showing her confidence in the economy. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also said that he thinks 2021 will be a "very, very strong year in the most likely case."

Risks remain, however, such as the ongoing resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe and possible tax hikes in the United States. Inflation could also rear its head as disruptions in the supply chain exert cost pressures for manufacturers, with U.S. factory activity picking up in early March.

Euro zone business activity unexpectedly grew this month, a preliminary survey showed, but with much of Europe suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdown measures, that may not last through April.

The index that measures the dollar's strength against a basket of peer currencies is up nearly 3% year to date, confounding widely held expectations among analysts for a decline.

The safe-haven yen rose 0.14% in afternoon trading in the United States.

Australia's dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - weakened further on Wednesday. The Aussie slipped to as low as $0.7582, a level not seen since Feb. 5., before recovering.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained almost 2% to $55,377, off a record high of $61,781.83.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; editing by Larry King and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Ritvik Carvalho


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
03:26pDollar inches higher after Yellen, Powell signal U.S. economic strength
RE
02:45pSTOCKS DIP, OIL REBOUNDS : 'The mood is fairly fragile'
RE
02:06pCOMMODITIES : Gold Rise on Inflation Worries Despite a Rising Dollar and Weaker ..
MT
09:13aCOMMODITIES : Gold Rises Despite a Rising Dollar and Weaker Bond Prices
MT
07:20aCURRENCIES : Recent FX Action
MT
02:39aAsian shares hit 2-week lows, dollar gains as investors scurry for cover
RE
03/23Copper down as Europe COVID-19 concerns push up U.S. dollar
RE
03/23Asian shares slip, dollar rises on flight to safety
RE
03/23Soybeans edge lower, linger near 2-week high
RE
03/23Dollar index rises to fresh two-week high at 92.412
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ