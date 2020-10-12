Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar index holds near three-week lows; yuan drops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 11:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

New York (Reuters) - The dollar index held near three-week lows on Monday as optimism over the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill was curbed by concern over the pandemic while China's yuan fell after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) changed its reserve requirements policy.

On Sunday, the Trump administration called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover funds from an expired small-business loan program, as negotiations on a broader package continue to run into roadblocks.

The greenback has held within a range of about 2% over the past three weeks as talks have gone back and forth. The dollar had its biggest loss in six weeks on Friday amid rising hopes a fiscal stimulus package would be agreed to stem the economic fallout from COVID-19. More stimulus is seen as negative for the dollar.

"The chances of getting a comprehensive stimulus deal before the election are slim," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at OANDA in New York.

"So what that means is that the damage to the economy is going to grow and it means that right now we are talking somewhere around $1.8 or $2 trillion ...and that just means the stimulus is going to be bigger the longer they wait."

The offshore yuan <CNHUSD=R> fell 0.8% against the dollar after China's central bank said on Saturday it would lower the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions when conducting some foreign exchange forwards trading, a move seen as a bid to curb recent yuan appreciation.

The yuan had reached a more than 17-month high on Friday in offshore trade and has gained nearly 8% against the dollar since late May. But on Monday the offshore yuan was on track for its biggest daily decline against the dollar since March.

The PBOC's move to end the requirement for banks to set aside cash to cover yuan forward transactions would make it easier to short the yuan, said RBC's head of Asia FX, Alvin Tan.

The move was also cited by analysts as a reason for weakness in the China-sensitive Australian dollar, which was down about 0.4%.

The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.1%.

The euro <EUR=EBS> was down 0.15% to $1.1814. In Europe, the World Health Organization has urged governments to restrict activity to combat a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections.

The Japanese yen <JPY=EBS> weakened 0.31% versus the greenback at 105.28 per dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed his readiness to take additional monetary easing steps.

The pound held above $1.30, strengthening after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out on Monday a three-tier system of local lockdown measures in England <GBP=D3>. Sterling <GBP=D3> was last trading at $1.3069, up 0.18% on the day.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Larry King and Andrea Ricci)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.1806 Delayed Quote.5.51%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.77% 6.7451 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
11:43aDollar index holds near three-week lows; yuan drops
RE
11:39aDollar index holds near three-week lows; yuan drops
RE
11:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, ..
RE
11:35aEarnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips
RE
08:30aGold slips from three-week high as dollar ticks up
RE
05:54aYuan drops on PBOC policy change, set for biggest daily fall since March
RE
04:24aDollar sticks near three-week lows as markets bet on eventual U.S. stimulus
RE
10/09Wall Street closes higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, gold spikes and dollar drop..
RE
10/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher to Finish Best Week in Three Mo..
DJ
10/09Dollar dips on stimulus optimism, bets on Biden victory
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group