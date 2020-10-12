Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar index slips but holds near 3-week lows; yuan drops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 03:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

New York (Reuters) - The dollar index was little changed near three-week lows on Monday as optimism over the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill was curbed by concern over the pandemic, while China's yuan fell after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) changed its reserve requirements policy.

On Sunday, the Trump administration called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover funds from an expired small-business loan program, as negotiations on a broader package continue to run into roadblocks. A White House spokeswoman said on Monday that Senate Republicans will go along with what Trump wants in legislation.

The greenback has held within a range of about 2% over the past three weeks as talks have gone back and forth. The dollar had its biggest loss in six weeks on Friday amid rising hopes a fiscal stimulus package would be agreed to stem the economic fallout from COVID-19. More stimulus is seen as negative for the dollar.

"The dollar just retains this soft underbelly on expectations that sooner or later there will be some stimulus out of Washington," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington DC.

"At the same time, if you look at some of the election developments, the polls are trending in a way that is reducing worries about a contested outcome, that is more risk positive and therefore dollar negative."

Opinion polls show Biden with a substantial lead nationally, but the advantage is smaller in some of the states that may decide the election outcome.

The offshore yuan <CNHUSD=R> fell 0.76% against the dollar after China's central bank said on Saturday it would lower the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions when conducting some foreign exchange forwards trading, a move seen as a bid to curb recent yuan appreciation.

The yuan had reached a more than 17-month high on Friday in offshore trade and has gained nearly 8% against the dollar since late May. But on Monday the offshore yuan was on track for its biggest daily decline against the dollar since March.

The PBOC's move to end the requirement for banks to set aside cash to cover yuan forward transactions would make it easier to short the yuan, said RBC's head of Asia FX, Alvin Tan.

The move was also cited by analysts as a reason for weakness in the China-sensitive Australian dollar, which was down about 0.4%.

The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.059%.

The euro <EUR=EBS> was down 0.18% to $1.18105. In Europe, the World Health Organization has urged governments to restrict activity to combat a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections.

The Japanese yen <JPY=EBS> weakened 0.24% versus the greenback at 105.36 per dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed his readiness to take additional monetary easing steps.

The pound held above $1.30, strengthening after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out on Monday a three-tier system of local lockdown measures in England <GBP=D3>. Sterling <GBP=D3> was last trading at $1.3065, up 0.15% on the day.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.32% 0.94561 Delayed Quote.4.36%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.45% 75.96 Delayed Quote.0.41%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.06% 1.08497 Delayed Quote.3.96%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.38% 0.65562 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.72093 Delayed Quote.3.26%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 4.18% 2.49 End-of-day quote.-25.23%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.44% 1.81151 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.14% 1.63787 Delayed Quote.2.13%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.7409 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
WESTERN UNION COMPANY -0.18% 22.19 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
03:03pDollar index slips but holds near three-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:02pDollar index slips but holds near 3-week lows; yuan drops
RE
02:50pWorld stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
RE
02:38pWorld stocks zoom to 5-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
RE
11:35aEarnings, stimulus hopes keep U.S. stocks buoyant, oil dips
RE
08:30aGold slips from three-week high as dollar ticks up
RE
05:54aYuan drops on PBOC policy change, set for biggest daily fall since March
RE
04:24aDollar sticks near three-week lows as markets bet on eventual U.S. stimulus
RE
10/09Wall Street closes higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, gold spikes and dollar drop..
RE
10/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher to Finish Best Week in Three Mo..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group