Trump accused House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith.

The dollar had dipped over the previous few days on optimism that a stimulus deal was near.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies <=USD> jumped to a session high of 93.80, up 0.34% on the day.

The greenback dipped 0.19% against the Japanese yen to 105.52 yen.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Paul Simao and Will Dunham)