Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar on track for third weekly gain after strong U.S. payrolls data

04/02/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday in thin trading, on pace for its third weekly gain, after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected in March, suggesting it is on a steady path to recovery from the global pandemic.

Financial markets are closed in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Britain, Europe and the United States in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

Friday's data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls surged 916,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since last August. Data for February was revised higher to show 468,000 jobs created instead of the previously reported 379,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 647,000 jobs in March.

"The important thing is that the employment trend is pointing in the right direction," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"We're not where we were pre-March last year. We're still down 5.5% from our peak, but we continue to make great progress," he added.

Sentiment for the dollar has improved in recent weeks, while Treasury yields have spiked, as the Biden administration's planned stimulus of over $2 trillion and a rapid COVID-19 vaccine roll out spurred economic optimism as well as inflation fears.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 1.705%, up nearly 3 basis points from the previous session. [US/]

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was up 0.1% at 92.959, posting gains in five of the last six weeks. It is headed for its third straight weekly rise.

The dollar's ascent to multi-month highs is likely to continue as more investors bet on economic recovery.

The dollar was up slightly versus the yen at 110.68 yen <JPY=EBS>, not far from its strongest level in a year at just under 111 yen.

Against the euro, the dollar was quoted at $1.1777, near a five-month high.

The greenback was little changed against the Swiss currency at US$0.94170 Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, after losing 0.2% on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slipped 0.2% to US$0.7612.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar was flat at US$0.7025.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin briefly rose above $60,000 for the first time in two weeks but then pared gains to trade up 0.7% at $59,130.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.02% 0.6465 Delayed Quote.2.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.11% 84.145 Delayed Quote.5.90%
BITCOIN - EURO 1.35% 50590.38 Real-time Quote.111.47%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 1.21% 59537.87 Real-time Quote.103.41%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.10% 1.1751 Delayed Quote.5.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.04% 1.047022 Delayed Quote.2.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.676759 Delayed Quote.5.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.10% 88.064 Delayed Quote.8.68%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 11891.05 Delayed Quote.1.77%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.10% 130.134 Delayed Quote.3.09%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) -0.09% 1.67576 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.16% 0.011594 Delayed Quote.4.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.06% 1.509821 Delayed Quote.7.14%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.01% 0.8513 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
10:43aDollar on track for third weekly gain after strong U.S. payrolls data
RE
09:35aUS March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops
RE
08:33aU.s. dollar index adding gains, last at 92.974, up 0.1%
RE
08:31aU.s. dollar index pares gains after non-farm payrolls, last at 92.951, up 0.0..
RE
04/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asia set to follow U.S. stocks higher as dollar, bo..
RE
04/01Global equities surge on factory data, stimulus hopes
RE
04/01Dollar slides, consolidates recent gains, ahead of U.S. payrolls data
RE
04/01COMMODITIES : Gold Settles Higher as Rising Initial Jobless Claims Sink the Doll..
MT
04/01Stocks Jump in US With S&P 500 Topping 4,000-Mark as Manufacturing Hits Recor..
MT
04/01MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Jump With S&P 500 Topping 4,000-Mark as Manufacturing ..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ