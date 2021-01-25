Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/20
99.87   +0.16%
12:44pDollar rises as investors shy away from risk
RE
12:28pDollar rises as investors shy away from risk
RE
10:42aStocks mixed with stimulus hopes offset by COVID concerns
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar rises as investors shy away from risk

01/25/2021 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar advanced to a near one-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday, as a burst of volatility in stock markets around the globe sapped investors' appetite for riskier currencies.

Major U.S. stock indexes each briefly traded more than 1% lower late morning before recovering to trade just moderately lower, led by declines in the Dow.

"That is spilling over into FX markets," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

"Your high beta currencies - currencies that are highly correlated with equity markets and global risk appetites are tumbling in synchrony with equity indexes," Schamotta said.

Market sentiment had turned more cautious at the end of last week as European economic data showed that lockdown restrictions to limit the spread of the virus hurt business activity, dragging stocks lower.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index was 0.166% higher at 90.379, after rising as high as 90.523, its strongest since Jan. 20.

The euro was down around 0.25% against the dollar. German business morale slumped to a six-month low in January as a second wave of COVID-19 halted a recovery in Europe's largest economy, which will stagnate in the first quarter, the Ifo economic institute said on Monday.

The Australian dollar - seen as a liquid proxy for risk - was 0.16% lower against the dollar.

U.S. stocks have scaled new highs in recent sessions even as concerns about the pandemic-hit economy remain. Investors are trying to gauge whether officials in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration could head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive.

Despite the dollar's recent rebound - the dollar index is up about 1.3% since early January - analysts expect a broad dollar decline during 2021. The net speculative short position on the dollar grew to its largest in 10 years in the week to Jan. 19, according to weekly futures data from CFTC released on Friday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to signal that he has no plans to wind back the Fed's massive stimulus any time soon - news which could push the dollar down further.

Sterling strengthened on Monday against the weaker euro as Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout over the weekend offered support to the British currency.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.02% 0.98176 Delayed Quote.0.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.30% 1.07113 Delayed Quote.0.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.22% 0.6844 Delayed Quote.0.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.06% 0.77084 Delayed Quote.0.20%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.00% 1.77446 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.12% 1.57563 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.2146 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
12:44pDollar rises as investors shy away from risk
RE
12:28pDollar rises as investors shy away from risk
RE
10:42aStocks mixed with stimulus hopes offset by COVID concerns
RE
07:27aDollar steadies; euro hurt by vaccine delays and German business morale slump
RE
03:51aDollar index resumes its decline as global markets turn hopeful again
RE
01/24Dollar pauses its decline on fresh virus worries
RE
01/24Asian shares rise as U.S. stimulus plans offset virus woes
RE
01/22Weak data, earnings drag stocks lower; oil falls
RE
01/22Dollar gains after three-day fall as risk rally takes a breather
RE
01/22Stocks, oil fall on weak data, earnings
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ