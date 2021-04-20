Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. US Dollar Index
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar steadies near seven-week lows as interest rates hold

04/20/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

(Corrects strategist's name in second reference)

By David Henry

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Tuesday amid a mix of gains and losses against major currencies as interest rates in the United States moved in a tight range and the outlook for vaccinations in Europe improved.

After touching its lowest level in nearly seven weeks in Asia trading, the dollar index steadied in Europe and was flat in the morning in New York at 91.0160, down 0.02%.

The euro rose 0.15% to $1.2053 and the British pound backed off 0.12% to $1.397 after gaining 1% on Monday.

The dollar has fallen in April as U.S. bond yields retreated from the 14-month highs of 1.776% reached last month. The currency and yield declines have come as evidence mounted that the Federal Reserve would be slower about tightening monetary policy than it had appeared to the market, analysts said.

The 10-year Treasury yield was trading in a narrow range around 1.60% on Tuesday.

The currency and interest rate markets could be relatively calm for another few weeks as the Fed and the European Central Bank each take their time about adjusting their rate policies, said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities.

"There really isn't a strong catalyst in either direction this month to really break us out of ranges," Issa said.

Some encouragement for euro came from the announcement that the European Union has secured an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer.

The vaccination news suggests that the pace of Europe's recovery from the pandemic will begin to catch up with the United States and its story of faster growth, Issa said.

"The FX market is moving away from this idea of full-on U.S. exceptionalism to being in a little bit more in limbo now," he said.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar bounced to 108.822 after having broken below 108 for the first time since March 5.

The commodity-linked Norwegian crown hit its strongest since 2018 versus the dollar, and also reached its strongest since January 2020 versus the euro.

Bitcoin was up less than 1% and trading around $56,138 on Tuesday morning.

(Corrects strategist's name in second reference)

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Larry King, Steve Orlofsky and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.05% 0.55469 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.31% 0.64269 Delayed Quote.2.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.42% 0.77335 Delayed Quote.0.24%
BIONTECH SE -0.36% 149.27 Delayed Quote.83.37%
BITCOIN - EURO 0.28% 46481.12 Real-time Quote.96.50%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 0.11% 55866.16 Real-time Quote.93.28%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.26% 1.15846 Delayed Quote.3.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.36% 1.3938 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.21% 0.569677 Delayed Quote.0.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.47% 0.660088 Delayed Quote.3.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.58% 0.79378 Delayed Quote.1.74%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.02% 11746.38 Delayed Quote.0.49%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.26% 0.8629 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.2029 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.44% 0.00951 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.70% 0.011012 Delayed Quote.0.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.70% 0.013266 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.12% 0.71783 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
PFIZER, INC. 0.77% 39.235 Delayed Quote.4.78%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.36% 0.717412 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.10% 0.831221 Delayed Quote.2.08%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
01:00pGold rises as U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pause
RE
12:58pDollar steadies near seven-week lows as interest rates hold
RE
12:34pBMO Notes Canada's 2021 Budget Has Higher Long-Term Borrowing Costs; Debt Man..
MT
12:19pING's Bank of Canada Previews Has A Tapering Tightrope for Wednesday's Policy..
MT
11:53aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Desjardins Notes Canada's 2021 Budget Includes So..
MT
11:38aNAB Says There Is No Imperative for The ECB to Recalibrate Policy at Thursday..
MT
11:24aNational Bank Sees Bank of Canada Reducing Weekly QE Pace, Lifting Economic G..
MT
11:06aBMO Reviews Canada's 2021 "Spending to Immunity" Budget
MT
10:49aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Desjardins Previews Bank of Canada's Wednesday Po..
MT
10:40aUS Dollar Continued to Slip Monday, DXY Hits Seven-Week Low
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ