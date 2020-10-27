Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar struggles as U.S. election uncertainty offsets COVID-19 concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 08:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday despite rising worries about a second wave of COVID-19 infections, as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of next week's U.S. election.

Monday saw the steepest stock market sell-off in a month and a bond rally, but foreign exchange market activity has remained relatively muted, with price moves on Tuesday limited.

That said, analysts warned investors were clearly cautious after the United States, Russia and France all hit new daily records for COVID-19 infections. They said prices were not moving much because of a reluctance to build positions before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

After initially falling, the euro was up 0.2% by 1215 GMT to $1.1829 <EUR=EBS>.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, weakened 0.2% to 92.883 <=USD>.

The yen and the Swiss franc, both of which investors tend to buy when nervous, were mixed <JPY=EBS> <CHF=EBS> <EURCHF=EBS>.

"Many sources of uncertainty are still preventing clearer trends from emerging," UniCredit analysts said in a research note.

"The impasse on both U.S. budget talks and Brexit negotiations, as well as the implications of rising COVID-19 infections on 4Q20 GDP growth, play in favor of more euro-dollar and sterling-dollar stabilization for now," they said, pointing to levels of "just above $1.18 and $1.30, respectively."

(Graphic: Euro vs U.S. dollar https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgvdxqqrvo/euro%20dollar%20oct%2027.PNG)

The usually risk-sensitive Australian <AUD=D3> and New Zealand dollars <NZD=D3> gained.

The yuan weakened after Reuters, citing sources, reported that China's central bank had neutralised the counter-cyclical factor in its daily yuan midpoint fixing in a move to let the fixing more closely reflect actual market moves.

The offshore yuan then rebounded and was last at 6.6950, leaving the dollar up 0.1% <CNH=EBS>.

ECB MEETING

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday but analysts say market reaction will be limited.

"Like most of us, ECB policymakers are in stasis. Triggering a big market response so close to an important U.S. election would be tough regardless of the financial and economic backdrop," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

A week ahead of the U.S. election, national polls give Democrat Joe Biden a solid lead but the contest is much tighter in battleground states that could decide the outcome.

Analysts regard a Biden victory, and especially Democratic control of the Senate, as negative for the dollar since it is expected to deliver big stimulus spending that would drive demand for riskier currencies.

Sterling <GBP=D3> slipped overnight but was back above $1.30 on Tuesday at $1.3048 as negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a Brexit trade deal continued. It was marginally higher versus the euro at 90.655 pence <EURGBP=D3>.

(Editing by Mark Potter and Bernadette Baum)

By Tommy Wilkes


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.09% 74.661 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.02% 136.463 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.13% 79.487 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.907 Delayed Quote.7.35%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.13% 1.0733 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.18282 Delayed Quote.5.33%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.21% 0.8663 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.29% 70.172 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.6942 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.18% 104.662 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
08:39aDollar struggles as U.S. election uncertainty offsets COVID-19 concerns
RE
07:50aDollar struggles as U.S. election uncertainty offsets COVID-19 concerns
RE
04:34aDollar holds firm on COVID-19 woes and U.S. election uncertainty
RE
04:09aGold gains as fresh virus wave looms over economic recovery
RE
10/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide on Coronavirus Uptick, Fading Stimulus..
DJ
10/26Stocks slide on surging COVID-19 cases, stimulus doubts; dollar rises
RE
10/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide on Coronavirus Uptick, Fading Stimulus..
DJ
10/26S&P 500 down more than 2% amid stimulus deadlock
RE
10/26Dollar gains in surge in COVID cases, U.S. stimulus worries
RE
10/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide on Coronavirus Uptick, Fading Stimulus..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group