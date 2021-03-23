Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps

03/23/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A U.S. Dollar banknote

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index rose against a basket of most major currencies on Tuesday, surpassing a two-week high, while yields on U.S. Treasuries slipped as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress inflation will not get out of hand.

The dollar index was last up 0.65% at 91.8, reversing course from Monday when it dipped but hovered below four-month highs, as investors sought safe havens.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries also slipped again, at 1.624%. Earlier Tuesday, the Treasury drew solid demand for two-year notes, with investors looking ahead to auctions for longer-dated notes later in the week.

"It's more about the fundamentals," said Juan Perez, a currency trader and strategist at Tempus Inc. "(We) have a ton of data to digest starting tomorrow."

Perez said the dollar's rise on Tuesday shows "ultimately we're just not out of this thing," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dollar index has gained around 2.4% so far in 2021 as investors see the relatively quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus spending in the United States as boosting economic growth.

But there was a wary tone in global markets, with most U.S. stocks tumbling on Tuesday.

Contributing to market caution was a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe. Germany is extending its lockdown and urging citizens to stay at home over the Easter holidays.

Euro-dollar was down 0.71% at $1.1847.

The New Zealand dollar fell on new measures to cool the housing market, dropping to a three-month low against the U.S. dollar.

It was down about 2.27% on the day at 0.70.

The drop was triggered by the New Zealand government introducing measures to curb speculation on its red-hot housing market, where house prices have risen 23% in 12 months. The Australian dollar - considered a liquid proxy for risk - also took a hit and was down 1.54% at 0.763 versus the U.S. dollar.

Turkey's lira stabilized somewhat, having plunged 7.5% on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan sacked the hawkish central bank chief. It was up around 1.79% against the U.S. dollar.

(Graphic: Turkey Lira, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yzdvxeaenpx/Turkey%20Lira.JPG)

Currency bid prices at 4:02PM (2002 GMT)

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli, Elizabeth Howcroft. Editing by Larry King and Mark Potter)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.72% 82.75 Delayed Quote.5.89%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.30% 1.08927 Delayed Quote.0.86%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.46% 0.71184 Delayed Quote.5.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.58% 0.76228 Delayed Quote.0.37%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.78% 1.8034 Delayed Quote.0.88%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.05% 11846.13 Delayed Quote.0.95%
TEMPUS HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.74% 0.375 End-of-day quote.38.89%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 1.56% 7.927 Delayed Quote.10.29%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
04:40pDollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps
RE
04:28pDollar surpasses two-week high as safe haven demand helps
RE
04:17pEquities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
RE
02:47pCOMMODITIES : WTI Crude Oil Falls 6.2% on Demand Worries as European Lockdown Me..
MT
02:10pCOMMODITIES : Gold Ends Lower on a Strengthening Dollar and Rising Bond Yields
MT
01:27pUS Stocks Head Lower as Europe's Largest Economies Brace for COVID-19 Resurge..
MT
01:13pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Head Lower With Oil as Europe's Largest Economies Brac..
MT
12:08pUS Stocks Head Lower With Oil as Europe's Largest Economies Brace for Resurge..
MT
09:19aCOMMODITIES : Gold Remains Steady Despite a Higher Dollar and Rising Bond Yields
MT
08:56aCOMMODITIES : Oil Sags On Higher Dollar and Demand Concerns as European Lockdown..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ