Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies

02/15/2021 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held near two-week lows on Monday, as optimism about COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package offered a boost to riskier currencies, stock markets and commodity prices.

Among the gainers versus the weaker dollar, the British pound broke $1.39 for the first time in nearly three years, helped by expectations that the success of the UK's COVID-19 vaccination programme could enable the economy to open up and rebound.

The offshore-traded Chinese yuan continued its recent rise and was on the cusp of breaking above 6.39 per dollar for the first time since June 2018.

Commodity currencies strengthened too, with the South African rand touching a one-year high. The Norwegian crown and the Australian dollar reached their highest levels in three weeks against the greenback.

Many financial markets in Asia remained closed on Monday for Lunar New Year, and U.S. stock markets were shut for Presidents Day.

The dollar index slipped 0.1%, to close to last week's low of 90.249 - a level unseen since Jan. 27.

Analysts at MUFG said the dollar could weaken further if market optimism held.

"We believe there is plenty yet to go in the so-called 'reflation trade' with market participants under-estimating the willingness of global policymakers to let the economy run hot and fuel stronger-than-expected global growth through the remainder of the year," the analysts said in a note.

Speculators maintained their short dollar positions, latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed, with net short value standing at $29.53 billion.

The Japanese yen, viewed as a safe-haven asset, slipped 0.4% against the greenback to 105.27 yen,

The euro edged 0.1% higher to $1.21310, extending last week's 0.6% advance.

Bitcoin remained volatile, retreating to as low as $45,914.75 a day after reaching a record high $49,714.66.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency rallied 25% last week, boosted by endorsements from Tesla and BNY Mellon.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, additional reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Kirsten Donovan, Larry King and Susan Fenton)

By Iain Withers


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.15% 0.98365 Delayed Quote.0.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.46% 81.94 Delayed Quote.2.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.02% 1.07622 Delayed Quote.0.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.01% 0.6924 Delayed Quote.1.46%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.21% 0.7777 Delayed Quote.0.77%
BITCOIN - EURO 1.80% 39927.84 Real-time Quote.66.07%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 1.96% 48468.32 Real-time Quote.64.46%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.09% 1.78827 Delayed Quote.0.58%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.15% 1.55913 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.21% 6.4044 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
05:09aDollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
04:50aDollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
02/14Dollar on back foot as market optimism lifts riskier currencies
RE
02/14Asian shares hit new peaks, oil up on Middle East tensions
RE
02/12Stocks hit record highs; yields highest since March
RE
02/12Stocks hit record highs; yields highest since March
RE
02/12U.S. dollar inches up, but off highs; bitcoin retreats
RE
02/12Stocks inch higher; Bitcoin dips after hitting record
RE
02/11European shares dip, Bitcoin hits record high
RE
02/11Asian shares stuck in holiday lull, bitcoin powers higher
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ