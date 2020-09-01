Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/20
99.87   +0.16%
07:17aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Factory Data
DJ
06:34aGold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles
RE
05:47aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Factory Data
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Euro heads for $1.20 as dollar selloff gathers pace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 05:20am EDT
Euro currency bills are pictured at the Croatian National Bank in Zagreb

The euro neared the $1.20 mark on Monday after it scaled another 28-month high and the dollar slipped to a multi-year low as investors bet the Federal Reserve's policy framework meant U.S. rates would stay low for longer.

The euro reached $1.1997 <EUR=EBS> in Asian trading hours, its strongest since May 2018, taking its gains to 7.5% in three months.

The Fed's announcement last week that it would tolerate periods of higher inflation and focus more on average inflation and higher employment has encouraged traders to sell the dollar.

U.S. political uncertainty ahead of November's presidential election and concerns about U.S. economic recovery have also weakened the greenback, with the euro the biggest beneficiary.

Euro zone flash inflation data for August was lower than expected as energy prices fell sharply but it did not reverse the euro's gains.

ING analysts said "no imminent response from the ECB (European Central Bank) is likely and as the U.S. dollar outlook remains unappealing, the bias remains for higher EUR/USD this week".

The euro was last up 0.3% at $1.1976.

Graphic: Euro vs U.S. dollar - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/azgvonjzqpd/euro%20dollar%20sept%201.PNG

The dollar index - which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of rivals - was down 0.3% at 91.917 <=USD> at 1020 GMT after earlier hitting its lowest since April 2018.

PIMCO money managers said the dollar was "set to decline further" as the Fed keeps rates very low for years.

In previous depreciation cycles, they said the real trade-weighted dollar had fallen some 15% to 20% relative to current levels but even then the dollar would only be "marginally undervalued".

Graphic: U.S. dollar valuations - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gjnpwalrmpw/usd%20valuations.PNG

The Chinese yuan brushed off concerns about diplomatic tension over Taiwan to reach its strongest since May 2019.

In offshore markets, the dollar fell 0.5% against the yuan to 6.8135.

Viraj Patel, FX and Global Macro strategist at Arkera, said China's yuan rallying was a "sign of strong capital inflows".

"But Beijing's also allowing $USDCNY to move lower to avoid attention from the White House over its FX policy," he added.

The dollar's decline saw several other currencies hit milestones.

The British pound <GBP=D3> gained 0.7% to $1.3465, the highest since December, helped by dollar weakness and after Japan's foreign minister said a broad agreement on a Japan-UK trade deal was close.

The dollar fell to 0.9002 Swiss francs <CHF=EBS>, a shade above the lowest in more than five years.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> earlier hit its highest since August 2018, at $0.7413 before the rally fizzled.

Against the Japanese yen, the greenback eased 0.2% to 105.77 yen <JPY=D3>.

The yen had jumped last week after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned on health grounds.

(Editing by Ed Osmond and Barbara Lewis)

By Tommy Wilkes

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.33% 1.62339 Delayed Quote.1.20%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.28% 126.865 Delayed Quote.3.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.37% 1.19818 Delayed Quote.6.46%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.43% 6.8166 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
07:17aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Factory Data
DJ
06:34aGold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles
RE
05:47aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Factory Data
DJ
05:20aEuro heads for $1.20 as dollar selloff gathers pace
RE
04:01aEuro aims for $1.20 as dollar selloff gathers pace
RE
08/31Asian stocks edge up after strong China manufacturing survey
RE
08/31Stocks dip but clinch fifth month of gains; dollar soft
RE
08/31Dollar ends August at two-year low, fourth month of losses
RE
08/31Dollar ends August at two-year low, fourth month of losses
RE
08/31Stocks dip but set for fifth month of gains; dollar weak
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group