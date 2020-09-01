Euro retreats after breaking through $1.20, dollar ticks up

* Euro retreats, dollar recovers from 28-month low
* Euro earlier hit highest since May 2018, above 1.20% level
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - After earlier breaking through
the $1.20 mark for the first time since 2018, the euro dipped on
Tuesday afternoon as investors took profits, driving the dollar
up from a 28-month low.
The euro has risen, and the dollar fallen, since last week
when the Federal Reserve announced it would tolerate periods of
higher inflation and focus more on employment going forward.
The shift in policy has encouraged traders to sell the
dollar, betting U.S. interest rates would stay low for longer.
The chief beneficiary of the sell-off has been the euro, which
on Tuesday morning rose to $1.2011, its highest since May
2018.
Having broken through that level, the euro then retreated
and was last down 0.26% on the day at $1.1905. The fall was
attributed by analysts to profit taking as well as to ongoing
technical resistance to the $1.20 level.
Investors will now "look for excuses now to discredit the
$1.20 value," said Juan Perez, senior foreign exchange trader
and strategist at Tempus, Inc.
"It really seems like it's basic resistance to that level."
The reversal Tuesday afternoon is unlikely to change the
broader direction of the euro or dollar index. Fed Governor Lael
Brainard in a speech Tuesday said the central bank would need to
roll out more stimulus to fulfil the Fed's new promise of
stronger job growth and higher inflation.
U.S. Treasury yields fell following the speech as additional
stimulus would likely involve more aggressive bond-buying. The
dollar typically falls with interest rates as lower yields on
U.S. assets discourage foreign investment.
The dollar index was last 0.19% higher at 92.362
after earlier hitting its lowest since April 2018. The dollar is
still down roughly 0.55% since Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech
on Aug. 27.
"What markets are coming to terms with is that there will
not be an interest rate incentive (for the dollar) in the near
future, which is why you're seeing the dollar really falling
deeply and in a more sustained and consistent way. And why
you're seeing the euro break through," said Perez.
Elsewhere, the British pound was roughly flat after
reaching its highest since December earlier as the dollar fell.
The Chinese yuan was modestly stronger against the
dollar, last up 0.15% in offshore markets to 6.837.
(Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York and Tommy Wilkes in
London; Editing by Richard Chang and Tom Brown)