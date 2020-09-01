LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

McDonald's Sued by Black Ex-Franchisee Owners for Racial Discrimination -- 2nd Update

Several dozen former McDonald's Corp. franchisees sued the burger giant, alleging it unfairly treated Black owners by selling them subpar stores and failing to support their businesses.

The lawsuit, filed Monday night in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, accused McDonald's of steering Black franchisees to restaurants in undesirable locations in inner-cities for years. Those restaurants were destined to fail, and often had lower sales and higher operating costs, according to the lawsuit.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Wheat Futures Hit Highest Level in More Than Four Months

Wheat for December delivery rose 2.1% to $5.64 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, hitting a more than four-month high in reaction to weather concerns and a weak U.S. dollar.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $9.54 3/4 a bushel.

Corn for December delivery rose 0.1% to $3.58 a bushel.

US Dollar Slump Boosts Grains -- Market Talk

13:49 ET - Grains futures trading on the CBOT are seeing some lift from continued weight on the US dollar. "The dollar index fell to fresh 28-month lows earlier today, probing below trend line support on the charts from the 2011 and 2014 lows," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "Where it goes from here will influence sentiment on future commodity inflation expectations." Since June 1, the dollar index on the Intercontinental Exchange has shed 6.1%. Grains have gotten a lift out of the dollar's weakening, as a weaker dollar makes US exports appear more attractive for buyers. Most recently, wheat futures have gained the most from the dollar's weakness, with the most-active contract up 13% in the past three weeks. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

StoneX Forecasts Large Corn and Soybean Yields -- Market Talk

09:17 ET - In its latest forecast, StoneX says that it expects US corn yields to average 179.6 bushels per acre, and US soybean yields to hit 52.9 bushels per acre. These are both down from the firms' previous estimates, but as StoneX's Matt Zeller notes, is still within the range of the USDA's last assessment and last month's assessment from Pro Farmer following its tour of seven crop-growing states. Grains traders see the latest assessment from StoneX as underwhelming. "The StoneX crop estimates were generally bearish and if correct, would argue for a complete retracement of late August rally," says AgResource. "The industry is trading yield numbers that are far less than the StoneX forecasts." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Turn Corner -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - After falling slightly yesterday, the most-active lean hog futures contract trading on the CME finishes up 2.7% at 55.025 cents per pound. The uptick is following the rise seen in cutout prices, with the interday cutout price for hog carcass rising for a second day to $72.76 per hundredweight, up 73 cents per cwt from yesterday. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finish trading Tuesday up 0.2% at $1.05475 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 1 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations Sep 1 +$ 60.95 +$ 30.72 Aug 31 +$ 57.53 +$ 27.86 Aug 27 +$ 61.34 +$ 28.55 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 99.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose 39 cents per hundred pounds, to $228.34, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 57 cents per hundred pounds, to $214.75. The total load count was 124. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.33, to $73.36 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.