  Homepage
  Indexes
  US Dollar Index
  News
  Summary
       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Summary 
Summary

South African rand steady as dollar fades further

04/20/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady on Tuesday as the dollar remained on the back foot on global markets.

At 0747 GMT, the rand traded at 14.2200 versus the dollar, less than 0.1% stronger than its previous close. The dollar index eased 0.2%.

In recent weeks the rand has tended to take its cue from global drivers including the fortunes of the dollar, which has been losing traction as retreating Treasury yields dented its allure.

Data showing a 2.0% month-on-month increase in the South African Reserve Bank's leading indicator - which gauges the outlook for Africa's most industrialised economy - did little to influence trading on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, investors will look to the consumer price index for clues about inflationary pressures.

Inflation has been weak since the government imposed a strict coronavirus lockdown more than a year ago, dipping below the central bank's 3%-6% target range in February.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down 0.13% early on Tuesday. Government bonds also dipped, as the yield on the benchmark 2030 instrument rose 4.5 basis points to 9.13%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.49% 0.78029 Delayed Quote.0.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.39852 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.8002 Delayed Quote.1.74%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.02% 11721.31 Delayed Quote.0.49%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.53% 17.21551 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.20636 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.013379 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.50% 0.72232 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.29% 14.2708 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
