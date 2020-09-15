Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

U.S. dollar skids to two-week low vs yen as Fed looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 03:09pm EDT
Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sinéad Carew

The dollar dropped to a two-week low against the yen on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its downbeat stance on the U.S. economy as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, and keep U.S. interest rates near zero for some time.

The Fed begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday and analysts expect the U.S. central bank to affirm its current zero-interest-rate policy over the next three years, a view that could further weigh on the dollar.

Analysts do not expect a rate hike view from the Fed on Wednesday, but if it does happen, that could be a positive for the dollar.

"The big story for tomorrow would be a 2023 rate hike on the dots," said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"What we'd hope to see is that the Fed projects no rate hikes for 2023. If they put a rate hike in there, equities and commodities would sell off and the dollar would rally," he added.

In afternoon trading, the dollar fell 0.3% against the yen <JPY=EBS> to 105.46, after earlier sliding to a two-week low of 105.30 yen.

A break below 105.20 yen could pave the way for further technical selling, analysts said.

"The U.S. central bank will be wary of uncertainty the U.S. presidential election will bring with it and wouldn't want to cause unnecessary turmoil in the financial markets," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst, at ThinkMarkets.com in London.

The dollar index was little changed at 93.062 <=USD>, as the greenback recovered somewhat after the euro reversed earlier gains.

The euro was last down 0.1% at $1.1851 <EUR=EBS>.

Earlier, the euro gained after the ZEW economic sentiment survey showed investor sentiment in Germany rose in September, despite headwinds from Brexit and rising coronavirus infections.

The euro along with commodity-linked currencies such the Australian <AUD=D3> and New Zealand dollars <NZD=D3> gained after positive Chinese data overnight.

China's industrial output accelerated and retail sales grew for the first time this year, beating analysts' forecasts.

That pushed the Chinese yuan to its highest since May 2019 against the dollar <CNH=EBS>, which was last down 0.4% at 6.779 yuan in the offshore market.

U.S. equities also rallied, as risk appetite gained ground.[.N]

"What's driving both equities and the dollar is a combination of ample liquidity provision by the Fed and part of it is rising optimism for a vaccine and the global recovery," said BMO's Anderson.

"That global recovery is likely to be led elsewhere. Europe is ahead in the COVID curve and China is way ahead in the COVID curve."

Graphic: Chinese data bounce - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/yxmpjnzznpr/china.PNG

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sinead Carew; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
03:14pGlobal stocks gain on economic data, dollar steady as Fed meets
RE
03:09pU.S. dollar skids to two-week low vs yen as Fed looms
RE
12:07pStocks gain on economic data as dollar trades little changed
RE
11:07aGold slips as dollar recovers; all eyes on Fed meeting
RE
03:53aYuan hits 16-month highs after China data; dollar falls
RE
12:15aDollar softer on improved risk appetite, yuan soars
RE
09/14Asian stocks head higher on China data, markets eye Fed meeting
RE
09/14Stocks rally as COVID-19 vaccines lift hope, dollar eases
RE
09/14Stock Benchmarks Close Higher to Start the Week
DJ
09/14U.S. dollar slides as stocks rally; focus on Fed
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group