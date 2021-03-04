Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

US DOLLAR INDEX TURNS HIGHER AS FED'S POWELL SPEAKS, LAST AT 91.15

03/04/2021 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

US DOLLAR INDEX TURNS HIGHER AS FED'S POWELL SPEAKS, LAST AT 91.15


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 11713.17 Delayed Quote.0.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.20384 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
All news about US DOLLAR INDEX
12:26pUs dollar index extends gains to session high of 91.28, now up 0.20% on the d..
RE
12:14pUs dollar index turns higher as fed's powell speaks, last at 91.15
RE
11:10aBond scares drive muted Wall Street open, investors look to Powell
RE
10:15aDollar pares gains before Fed's Powell speaks
RE
09:09aCOMMODITIES : Gold Falls to Fresh Eight-Month Low as Dollar Rise, Cheaper Bonds,..
MT
07:24aBMO Markets Wrap
MT
07:10aCURRENCIES : Recent FX Action Across the Bands
MT
06:43aEurope Fixed Income Summary
MT
03/03Wall Street slides on tech sell-off, other world stocks flat
RE
03/03Dollar gains with yields, U.S. growth seen likely to outperform
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ