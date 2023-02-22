Iran says IAEA resolving nuclear enrichment ambiguities -report

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Inspectors from the United
Nations' nuclear watchdog are in Tehran and are resolving
"ambiguities", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted
the country's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami as saying on
Wednesday.
"Officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency are in
Tehran and have been starting negotiations, visits and checks
... Ambiguities created by an inspector are being resolved," the
head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said.
Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was discussing
the results of recent verification activities with Iran after
Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium
enriched to 84% purity, which is close to weapons grade.
A spokesperson for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation denied
the report on Monday and said Tehran's uranium enrichment did
not exceed 60% purity.
"Through interactions and coordination, we are preventing
the rise of new ambiguities and disruptions to our cooperation
with the agency," Eslami was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
Since the U.S. withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal in 2018,
Iran has gradually started going beyond the pact's nuclear curbs
and enriching uranium to up to 60% purity in April 2021.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)