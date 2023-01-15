Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. World Uranium Index (USD)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URAXPD   

WORLD URANIUM INDEX (USD)

(URAXPD)
End-of-day quote USA  - 
- PTS   -.--%
02:30pMan arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport
RE
01/13European Midday Briefing: Stocks Edge Higher on -2-
DJ
01/13Norfolk Metals to Begin Exploration Work at Orroroo Uranium Project in South Australia
MT
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Man arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport

01/15/2023 | 02:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with an investigation linked to the discovery of traces of uranium found in a cargo package at London's Heathrow Airport, the UK Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a terror offence on Saturday and was released on bail as part of the investigation, the Police said.

A very small quantity of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29.

Richard Smith, head of London police's Counter Terrorism Command said that, despite the arrest, the incident does "not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public".

Officers attended an address in Cheshire yesterday and the man was taken to a police station in north west England and was today released on bail until a date in April.

Uranium can be used for civilian power generation and scientific purposes and is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons. Certain isotopes emit radiation that can be harmful to humans, and the metal itself is toxic if ingested or inhaled.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru and William James in London; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
All news about WORLD URANIUM INDEX (USD)
02:30pMan arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport
RE
01/13European Midday Briefing: Stocks Edge Higher on -2-
DJ
01/13Norfolk Metals to Begin Exploration Work at Orroroo Uranium Project in South Australia
MT
01/13EMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Start Seen for Stocks; U.S. Bank E..
DJ
01/12Stallion Gold Gains 9% as Says to Acquire Hathor Exploration and More Than Double Athab..
MT
01/12IsoEnergy Finalizes Winter 2023 Exploration Program
MT
01/11Strathmore Plus Uranium Up After Reporting Private Placement Financing
MT
01/11RBC Capital Markets Removes Agnico Eagle From Best Mining Ideas List
MT
01/11Uranium found in package at UK's Heathrow Airport last month
RE
01/10UK's counter-terrorism police launch probe into uranium detected in package at Heathrow..
RE
More news