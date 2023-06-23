BOE's 3Q Gilt Sales Could Fall Slightly to Around GBP9.1B

1152 GMT - The Bank of England is expected to announce around GBP9.1 billion in gilt sales in its third-quarter gilt-sales schedule--set to be released at 1530GMT--down from GBP9.24 billion in the April to June quarter, say RBC Capital Markets analysts in a note. "According to our calculations, the BoE needs to sell around GBP9.1 billion cash of gilts from July to September to achieve its stock reduction target of GBP80 billion for the first year of its quantitative tightening program," the analysts say. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

Severn Trent's Andigestion Acquisition Faces UK Regulator Probe

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority on Friday said it is considering whether Severn Trent's proposed acquisition of Andigestion would substantially lessen competition within any market or markets for goods or services in the country.

GSK Reaches Confidential Settlement Over Zantac Litigation

GSK said Friday it reached a confidential settlement with plaintiff James Goetz regarding the legal action concerning heartburn treatment Zantac and accusations that it causes cancer, and that the case, which was filed in a California state court, will be dismissed.

Audioboom Sees Lower Revenue, Adjusted Earnings in Full Year

Audioboom Group expects lower-than-anticipated revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the current financial year due to challenging conditions in advertising markets.

Hotel Chocolat Sees FY 2023 Pretax Loss Missing Views, Lower FY 2024 Results

Hotel Chocolat Group on Friday said it expects to post an underlying marginal pretax loss for fiscal 2023 as its cost base efficiencies are materializing later than anticipated and sees lower sales and pretax profit in fiscal 2024.

FireAngel Safety Raises GBP6.1 Mln via Open Offer But Misses Target

FireAngel Safety Technology Group said Friday that it conditionally raised around 6.1 million pounds ($7.8 million) through an open offer and a placing and subscription of shares, but missed its original GBP12.2 million target.

SRT Marine Systems Proposes Fundraising of Up to GBP3.95 Mln

SRT Marine Systems on Friday said that it has proposed a fundraising of up to 3.95 million pounds ($5 million) through the issue of up to 7.9 million new ordinary shares.

Filtronic to Report Fall in FY 2023 Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda

Filtronic said Friday that it expects to report a fall in fiscal 2023 revenue and adjusted Ebitda, in line with expectations, and that it was awarded two new telecoms contracts worth 500,000 pounds ($637,300) each in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Pelatro Says Revenue Boosted by Large Customer Contracts, Pipeline Remains Strong

Pelatro's revenue base has benefited from contracts with large customers and its pipeline remains strong, the company said ahead of its annual general meeting later Friday.

Revolution Beauty Swung to 1Q Profit With Sales Up 60%

Revolution Beauty Group said Friday that it swung to swung to a profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, and that sales rose 60% in the period.

Nostrum Oil Names Petro Mychalkiw as Incoming CFO

Nostrum Oil & Gas said Friday that it has appointed Petro Mychalkiw as incoming chief financial officer, effective Aug. 21.

Kazatomprom Names Kuanysh Omarbekov as New Chief Operating Officer

NAC Kazatomprom said Friday that Kuanysh Omarbekov has been appointed as chief operating officer effective immediately.

CK Asset Holdings Declares Civitas Takeover Offer Unconditional

CK Asset Holdings said that its takeover bid for Civitas Social Housing was now unconditional as the unconditional date for the transaction was reached Friday.

Pathfinder Minerals Peter Taylor Resigned as Director Ahead of AGM; Remains as CEO

Pathfinder Minerals said Friday that Peter Taylor resigned as director before the company's annual general meeting took place Wednesday and that the resolution concerning his reelection was withdrawn as a result.

Oncimmune CEO Adam Hill to Step Down; Sees Tough End to FY 2023

Oncimmune Holdings on Friday said its Chief Executive Adam Hill will be stepping down from the role and that it expects the end of fiscal 2023 to be tough.

Imperial Acquires US Nicotine Pouches Range for GBP65 Mln

Imperial Brands said Friday that it has acquired a range of U.S.-commercialized nicotine pouches from Canadian TJP Labs for an initial consideration of 65 million pounds ($82.8 million).

Capital Metals CEO to Step Down; Greg Martyr Appointed as Executive Chair

Capital Metals said Friday that Chief Executive Officer Michael Frayne will step down, and that nonexecutive chairman Greg Martyr will take over as executive chairman effective July 1.

Audioboom Needs to Show Profitability in Uncertain Times, AJ Bell Says

1046 GMT - Audioboom once again said it will miss its earnings forecasts as the advertising market continues to be weak, AJ Bell head of financial analysis Danni Hewson says in a note as shares drop 26%. "In strong economic conditions, Audioboom should in theory thrive thanks to greater advertising income, but it needs to show that its business can be profitable in more uncertain times. Until there is proof, it could be a tough ride for the company on the stock market," Hewson notes. On the other hand, Spotify's podcast strategy refocus indicates that the trend and business model might not be as positive as previously thought and would need some changes, she adds. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

