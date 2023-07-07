BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Customers should be able to better assess the impact of cars on the climate before buying a car. To this end, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) is striving for a significantly improved consumer information and supplemented by other important information, as the Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned on Friday from circles of the ministry. The Ministry of Economics initiated the departmental coordination.

It concerns an amendment of the regulation for the energy consumption marking with passenger cars. The leaders of the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP had agreed at the end of March to reform the "climate label". The burden over the life cycle of the vehicle due to CO2 pricing and vehicle tax is to be shown much more clearly. This also implements EU requirements.

The regulation governs the type and format of information for consumers on the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of a new passenger car. Manufacturers and dealers must provide the information for new passenger cars.

Specifically, new CO2 classes for passenger cars are to be introduced based on the absolute CO2 emissions of a passenger car, so that customers can better assess the impact of the vehicles they are considering on the climate, according to ministry sources.

The reform of the regulation is intended to help consumers choose vehicle models that are as efficient as possible. For car manufacturers, there should be further incentives to develop and market cars that are as efficient as possible, it said. "This is a further step toward a more sustainable and lower-emission transport sector," the ministry said./hoe/DP/men