By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K. Debt Management Office raised GBP10.9 billion ($13.88 billion) through the launch of a new 4.25% July 2034 gilt via a syndication, it said.

U.K. domestic investors were the dominant buyers of the gilt, taking around 84% of the allocation, the DMO said.

"The strength and breadth of interest from the wide range of investors enabled us to launch the new gilt in a significant size", the DMO said, adding that this was its second-largest syndication to date.

The syndication was the second of seven syndications planned in fiscal year 2025.

Proceeds from the two syndications conducted in the fiscal year to date amount to GBP17.2 billion, the DMO said.

