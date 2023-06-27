By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K. Debt Management Office plans to reopen the 0.625% March 2045 index-linked gilt through syndication in the week starting July 10, it said on Tuesday.

It will be the third syndication by the DMO in the fiscal year 2023-24, said the DMO, which plans 27 billion pounds ($34.33 billion) in gilt sales through seven syndicated transactions in the FY 2023-24. These include four transactions of approximately GBP18 billion in long conventional gilts and three transactions of approximately GBP9 billion in index-linked gilts, it said.

