The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 1.5 billion pounds ($1.91 billion) in new November 2033-dated index-linked gilts at an auction Tuesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP.

Issue 0.75% November 22 2033 Index-linked gilt Amount on offer 1.5 bln Bids received 3.5 bln Bids accepted 1.5 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.33 Real yield 0.602% Price 101.49 Settlement date June 28, 2023

