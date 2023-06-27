By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 1.5 billion pounds ($1.91 billion) in new November 2033-dated index-linked gilts at an auction Tuesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. 

Issue              0.75% November 22 2033 Index-linked gilt 
Amount on offer    1.5  bln 
Bids received      3.5  bln 
Bids accepted      1.5  bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.33 
Real yield         0.602% 
Price              101.49 
Settlement date    June 28, 2023

Write to Miriam Mukuru at miriam.mukuru@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-23 0525ET