UK 10Y CASH
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  05:29:28 2023-02-22 am EST
3.677 %   +0.056
UK Sells GBP2 Billion in July 2053 Green Gilt

02/22/2023 | 05:27am EST
By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 2 billion pounds ($2.42 billion) in July 2053-dated green gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. 

Issue              1.5% July 31 2053 gilt 
Amount on offer    2.0 bln 
Bids received      4.8  bln 
Bids accepted      2.0 bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.42 
Average yield      4.018% 
Average price      56.00 
Maximum yield      4.024% 
Settlement date    February 23, 2023

Write to Miriam Mukuru at miriam.mukuru@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 0527ET

All news about UK 10Y CASH
05:27aUK Sells GBP2 Billion in July 2053 Green Gilt
DJ
05:21aMiners Fall After Rio Tinto's Earnings, Dividend Drop
DJ
02/21UK Sells GBP3.5 Billion in January 2029 Gilt
DJ
02/21Miners Drop After BHP, Antofagasta Earnings Fall Short
DJ
02/21IHG posts strong recovery; Smith & Nephew profit down
AN
02/21UK public sector sees GBP5.4 billion surplus in January
AN
02/20Ballot on strike at the postal service has begun
DP
02/20EMEA Morning Briefing: European Shares May Rise at Start of Week
DJ
02/17Verdi brings German air traffic to a standstill in many areas
DP
02/17Warning strike at airports underway - 300,000 passengers affected
DP
More news
