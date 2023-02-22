UK Sells GBP2 Billion in July 2053 Green Gilt

By Miriam Mukuru
The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 2 billion pounds ($2.42 billion) in July 2053-dated green gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.
The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP.
Issue 1.5% July 31 2053 gilt
Amount on offer 2.0 bln
Bids received 4.8 bln
Bids accepted 2.0 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.42
Average yield 4.018%
Average price 56.00
Maximum yield 4.024%
Settlement date February 23, 2023
