UK Sells GBP2 Billion in July 2053 Green Gilt

The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 2 billion pounds ($2.42 billion) in July 2053-dated green gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP.

Issue 1.5% July 31 2053 gilt Amount on offer 2.0 bln Bids received 4.8 bln Bids accepted 2.0 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.42 Average yield 4.018% Average price 56.00 Maximum yield 4.024% Settlement date February 23, 2023

