  1. Homepage
  2. Taux d'interêt
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. UK 10Y Cash
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

UK 10Y CASH
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  05:29:06 2023-02-07 am EST
3.252 %   +0.001
UK Sells GBP3.5 Billion in January 2027 Gilt

02/07/2023 | 05:30am EST
By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 3.5 billion pounds ($4.20 billion) in January 2027 dated gilts at an auction on Tuesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in pounds. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on Jan. 5, 2023. 

 
Issue              4.125% Jan 29 2027 gilt 
Amount on offer    3.5 bln 
Bids received      8.3 bln 
Bids accepted      3.5 bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.36     (2.18) 
Average yield      3.351%   (3.665%) 
Average price      102.86    (101.72) 
Maximum yield      3.358%   (3.670%) 
Settlement date    Feb. 8, 2023

Write to Miriam Mukuru at miriam.mukuru@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 0530ET

