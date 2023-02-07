UK Sells GBP3.5 Billion in January 2027 Gilt

By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 3.5 billion pounds ($4.20 billion) in January 2027 dated gilts at an auction on Tuesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in pounds. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on Jan. 5, 2023.

Issue 4.125% Jan 29 2027 gilt Amount on offer 3.5 bln Bids received 8.3 bln Bids accepted 3.5 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.36 (2.18) Average yield 3.351% (3.665%) Average price 102.86 (101.72) Maximum yield 3.358% (3.670%) Settlement date Feb. 8, 2023

