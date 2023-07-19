By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 3.75 billion British pounds ($4.89 billion) in June 2028 dated gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on June 20.

Issue 4.5% June 7 2028 gilt Amount on offer 3.75 bln Bids received 8.20 bln Bids accepted 3.75 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.19 (2.39) Average yield 4.575% (4.932%) Average price 99.67 (98.12) Maximum yield 4.595% (4.939%) Settlement date July 20, 2023

