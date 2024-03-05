By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 3.75 billion pounds ($4.76 billion) in March 2027 dated gilts at an auction on Tuesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in pounds. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on Feb. 7. 


Issue              3.75% March 7 2027 gilt 
Amount on offer    3.75 bln 
Bids received      11.3 bln 
Bids accepted      3.75 bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.01    (3.04) 
Average yield      4.314%  (4.131%) 
Average price      98.41   (98.90) 
Maximum yield      4.320%  (4.135%) 
Settlement date    March 6, 2024

Write to Miriam Mukuru at miriam.mukuru@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-24 0529ET