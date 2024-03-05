By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 3.75 billion pounds ($4.76 billion) in March 2027 dated gilts at an auction on Tuesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in pounds. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on Feb. 7.

Issue 3.75% March 7 2027 gilt Amount on offer 3.75 bln Bids received 11.3 bln Bids accepted 3.75 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 3.01 (3.04) Average yield 4.314% (4.131%) Average price 98.41 (98.90) Maximum yield 4.320% (4.135%) Settlement date March 6, 2024

