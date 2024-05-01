May 01, 2024 at 10:17 am EDT

By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 3.75 billion pounds ($4.68 billion) in January 2034 dated gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in pounds. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on April 4, 2024.

Issue 4.625% Jan 31 2034 gilt Amount on offer 3.75 bln Bids received 11.6 bln Bids accepted 3.75 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 3.10 (3.33) Average yield 4.371% (4.015%) Average price 101.9 (104.91) Maximum yield 4.381% (4.022%) Settlement date May 2, 2024

