By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 3.75 billion pounds ($4.68 billion) in January 2034 dated gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in pounds. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held on April 4, 2024. 


Issue              4.625% Jan 31 2034 gilt 
Amount on offer    3.75 bln 
Bids received      11.6 bln 
Bids accepted      3.75 bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.10    (3.33) 
Average yield      4.371%  (4.015%) 
Average price      101.9   (104.91) 
Maximum yield      4.381%  (4.022%) 
Settlement date    May 2, 2024

Write to Miriam Mukuru at miriam.mukuru@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-24 1016ET