By Miriam Mukuru

The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 4 billion British pounds ($5.09 billion) in October 2025 dated gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction held on June 7.

Issue 3.5% Oct. 22 2025 gilt Amount on offer 4.0 bln Bids received 11.1 bln Bids accepted 4.0 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.77 (2.34) Average yield 5.668% (4.874%) Average price 95.39 (96.95) Maximum yield 5.671% (4.880%) Settlement date July 6, 2023

