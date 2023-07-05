By Miriam Mukuru


The U.K's Debt Management Agency sold 4 billion British pounds ($5.09 billion) in October 2025 dated gilts at an auction on Wednesday, it said.

The following are results of the auction, with amounts in GBP. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction held on June 7. 

 
Issue              3.5% Oct. 22 2025 gilt 
Amount on offer    4.0 bln 
Bids received      11.1 bln 
Bids accepted      4.0 bln 
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.77    (2.34) 
Average yield      5.668%  (4.874%) 
Average price      95.39   (96.95) 
Maximum yield      5.671%  (4.880%) 
Settlement date    July 6, 2023

