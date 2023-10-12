BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The expansion of onshore wind turbines is making progress in Germany. In the first nine months of this year, more than 50 percent more capacity was put into operation by new turbines than in the same period last year. The number of newly approved wind turbines also increased significantly. This is the result of preliminary figures from the German Wind Energy Agency (Fachagentur Windenergie an Land), which were made available to the German Press Agency (Deutsche Presse-Agentur). In the first three quarters, 518 new wind turbines with a total capacity of around 2.4 gigawatts went into operation. According to the specialist agency, this means that the figure for annual construction in 2022 had already been exceeded by the end of September./hoe/DP/zb