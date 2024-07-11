July 11 (Reuters) -
* BILL GROSS SAYS OWN TREASURY 2 YEAR YIELDS, NOT 10-YEAR OR 30-YEAR YIELDS - POST ON X Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/3unejhvw]
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.206 %
|-0.084
|-3.839
|+8.229
|09:45pm
|interest
|Change
|US 30Y CASH
|4.414 %
|-1.455
|US 20Y CASH
|4.513 %
|-1.515
|US 10Y CASH
|4.204 %
|-2.009
|US 7Y CASH
|4.156 %
|-2.168
|US 5Y CASH
|4.139 %
|-2.341
|US 3Y CASH
|4.28 %
|-2.552
|US 2Y CASH
|4.513 %
|-2.405
|US 1Y
|4.974 %
|-0.903
|US 6M
|5.211 %
|-1.622
|US 3M
|5.347 %
|-0.687
|US 2M
|5.363 %
|-0.160
|US 1M
|5.315 %
|-0.492
|US 30Y INFLATION INDEXED
|2.116 %
|-2.349
|US 10Y INFLATION INDEXED
|1.961 %
|+0.693
|US 5Y INFLATION INDEXED
|1.968 %
|-2.574