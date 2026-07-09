The minutes of the June meeting show a committee that is split between the possibility of a rate cut or a rate hike, depending on how inflation evolves. They also confirm the determination of the Federal Reserve's new chairman, Kevin Warsh, to overhaul the institution's communications and reduce the forward guidance provided to markets.

The minutes of the June 16 and 17 meeting show that Federal Reserve officials were divided over the future direction of monetary policy. Some believed that a cooling in inflation could justify easing rates, while others argued that persistent price pressures could require another increase. Despite these differences, the committee voted unanimously to keep the benchmark rate in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%.



The document does not show a clear consensus across the different scenarios. Individual projections nonetheless suggest a slight majority in favor of a rate hike this year, before a gradual decline over the next two years. Officials stress that their next decisions will above all depend on economic data, with several members judging that rates could remain near their current level, while others anticipate a higher level by the year-end.



The minutes also confirm the shift in approach driven by Kevin Warsh. Shorter than usual, they reflect his desire to limit the central bank's forward guidance. This approach also translated into a heavily pared-back monetary policy statement, a change backed by a majority of committee members, who see it as a way to make the Fed's communications clearer and more restrained.



Recently appointed by Donald Trump to the presidency of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh has launched a broader overhaul of how the institution operates. He has notably created several working groups tasked with reviewing the Fed's practices, particularly its communications. Since that meeting, he has been very tight-lipped about the outlook for monetary policy, staying true to his intent not to steer market expectations with explicit guidance on the future path of rates.